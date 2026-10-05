Suryakumar Yadav Snubbed For Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Opener Despite Availability; Yashasvi Jaiswal Included | Image Credit: X/surya_14kumar

Mumbai, October 5: Team India's T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav has been left out of Mumbai's squad for their opening match of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season despite making himself available for domestic cricket. Mumbai will face Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium from October 11.

In a post shared on social media, the report mentioned the squad of 16-players for the opener and Surya's name was missing from the list.

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Suryakumar's omission from the squad is shocking for the fans as the former T20I captain announced that he was available for the Ranji Trophy games, however, the selectors have not included him in the squad for the season opener.

Meanwhile, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named in the squad and is set to turn out for Mumbai. His presence adds considerable experience to a side that will begin its campaign at home.

Young batter Ayush Mhatre has been named vice-captain and Siddhesh Lad is set to lead the team. Mhatre's appointment as deputy notable as Mumbai look to blend youth with experienced domestic players.

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The squad also includes Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar and Divyansh Saxena among the batting options. Aakash Anand and Hardik Tamore have been picked as the two wicket-keepers.

The bowling attack features experienced names such as Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande, along with Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza and Onkar Tarmale.

Mumbai Squad For Ranji Trophy Opener

Siddhesh Lad (Captain), Ayush Mhatre (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (Wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Onkar Tarmale.