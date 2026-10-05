 Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Available For Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Campaign
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Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Available For Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Campaign

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has assured Mumbai Cricket Association of his availability ahead of the new Ranji Trophy season. Yadav last played for Mumbai at First Class level in February 25 and did not take part last year due to captaincy commitments with the Indian T20I side.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, October 05, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Available For Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Campaign
Suryakumar Yadav has made himself available for selection in Ranji Trophy | Image Credit: X/surya_14kumar

Suryakumar Yadav could return to the Ranji Trophy after a prolonged absence after declaring his availability for the upcoming season. Yadav, a veteran of 86 FC matches, hasn't featured in the competition since 2025 due to Indian team commitments. Now out of favour, Yadav aims to make a comeback, with eyes set on domestic cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav's availability would be a massive boost for the Mumbai side. The most successful team in domestic cricket are under a transition after Ajinkya Rahane's retirement. Surya fills that void with ease, adding to a powerful middle order alongside Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer. Yadav could well captain the side given Shardul Thakur is expected to miss the first few games due to injury.

In another positive, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has also expressed his availability. Jaiswal will be away with the Indian in New Zealand, but could be available should he not be picked in limited overs squads.

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The Ranji Trophy season kicks off on Sunday, October 11 with selectors set to announce the Mumbai squad soon. The 41-time champions will begin their campaign against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium.

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