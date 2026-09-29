Delhi Capitals Star Abhishek Porel, Out On Bail, Returns To Bengal Ranji Trophy Squad Amid Rape Allegations

Abhishek Porel | File

Delhi Capitals star Abhishek Porel has been named in the Bengal squad for practice matches before the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Porel was earlier arrested on allegations of sexual assault and has been released on bail. The left-hander's inclusion has raised eyebrows, with netizens criticising the decision on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Porel arrested over rape charge

Porel was arrested in Hooghly on August 11 over charges of criminal intimidation and a case was registered under Sections of BNS and Sections 66E/72 of the IT Act. The wicketkeeper-batter was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 11 in connection with a case involving allegations of rape and other sexual offences. The case was filed on June 30.

According to police, the woman, a medical student from Karnataka, alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship since 2023 and had planned to get married. She claimed that differences arose between them around a year and a half ago.

As per reports, the Bengal cricketer blackmailed her and threatened her with the publication of intimate photos and videos. Police had booked him under non-bailable sections and said he would be required to surrender electronic devices, including storage devices, as part of the investigation.

His inclusion sparked outrage on social media. Many criticised the decision, believing that the wicketkeeper should have been sidelines until the case had reached its conclusion.

Read Also Rajat Patidar Removes Footwear Before Accepting Lord Jagannath Painting From Odisha Fan Who Cycled...

Porel's initial appeal for a bail was rejected and he was kept in judicial custody. He spent 38 days in jail and was later released on bail earlier this month. It would mark his return to the Bengal squad for the first time since the allegations surfaced.