Rajat Patidar Removes Footwear Before Accepting Lord Jagannath Painting From Odisha Fan Who Cycled To Meet Him | Video

Rajat Patidar Removes Footwear Before Accepting Lord Jagannath Painting | the_od_trekker/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar won hearts with a respectful gesture after meeting a fan from Odisha who had reportedly cycled a long distance to meet the cricketer. In a video circulating on social media, Patidar can be seen removing his footwear before accepting a painting of Lord Jagannath from the fan.

The fan travelled on his cycle with the aim of meeting Patidar and personally presenting him with the painting. The heartfelt gesture appeared to touch the RCB captain, who took time to interact with the supporter before accepting the religious artwork.

However, it was Patidar's gesture before receiving the painting that caught the attention of fans. The RCB captain removed his footwear, showing respect while accepting the painting depicting Lord Jagannath.

The fan's journey from Odisha added another emotional layer to the interaction. Travelling such a distance on a bicycle to meet his favourite cricketer and present him with a painting made the moment particularly memorable.

The video has since attracted attention on social media, with cricket fans appreciating Patidar's humility and the effort made by the supporter. The interaction also showcased the unique ways in which fans express their admiration and connect with their favourite sporting stars.

Patidar has emerged as an important figure for RCB, having been entrusted with the captaincy. While his performances and leadership remain central to his role, moments like this continue to highlight his interactions with supporters away from the cricket field.