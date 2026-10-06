BMC To Launch 'Participate Mumbai' Initiative Today With Samagra Sanstha To Strengthen Citizen Participation In Civic Governance | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will launch its ‘Participate Mumbai’ initiative on Tuesday, aimed at creating a more structured platform for citizen participation in civic governance and public affairs.

The launch, along with the signing of a comprehensive agreement between the BMC and Samagra Sanstha, will take place at 11 am at the BMC headquarters in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Watch:

Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai City district guardian minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Assembly Speaker and local MLA Rahul Narwekar, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister and Mumbai Suburban district co-guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Minister and Mumbai Suburban district guardian minister Ashish Shelar are expected to attend the event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde will preside over the programme, with Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi attending as a special guest. MLA Amit Satam will also be present.

The initiative is expected to provide a formal framework for greater engagement between citizens and the civic administration, potentially enabling residents and civic stakeholders to participate more actively in identifying local issues, suggesting solutions and contributing to city-level governance.

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, senior civic officials, committee chairpersons, group leaders and elected representatives are also scheduled to attend the launch.

The agreement with Samagra Sanstha is being positioned as a key component of the initiative, with the civic administration seeking to institutionalise citizen participation rather than limit it to individual or ad-hoc interventions.

The launch comes amid growing emphasis on improving civic service delivery and strengthening interaction between Mumbai's residents and the municipal administration.