Maharashtra Drought: Centre Forms Inter-Ministerial Team To Assess Crisis, Paving Way For NDRF Aid To Farmers | AI

Mumbai: The Centre has constituted an inter-ministerial team to assess the severity of the drought in Maharashtra, paving the way for central assistance to drought-hit farmers in the state.

Team To Visit Affected Areas

The team is expected to visit drought-affected areas shortly and submit its assessment to the Union government for consideration of relief measures, including assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The move follows persistent efforts by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne seeking central intervention. Fadnavis has already submitted an interim report to the Centre seeking assistance under the NDRF. During a recent Rabi season review meeting in Delhi, Bharne had apprised Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the severity of the drought and the difficulties being faced by farmers, urging him to send a central team to Maharashtra.

Muktanand Agrawal To Head Team

The Centre's team will be headed by Muktanand Agrawal, Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Representatives from 10 key departments and institutions will be part of the team, including Finance, NITI Aayog, Agriculture, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Food and Public Distribution, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rural Development, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Mahalanobis National Crop Forecast Centre and the Crops Division of the Union Agriculture Ministry.

Read Also Mahanagar Gas Workers Stage Unusual Protest Without Uniforms, Warn Of Strike Over Alleged Neglect

The team will conduct a field assessment in coordination with the state government and evaluate the drought situation in accordance with the Drought Management Manual, 2020. It will submit recommendations on relief under the NDRF and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), immediate mitigation measures and long-term rehabilitation.

According to a state government resolution issued on September 26, drought-like conditions have been reported in 265 talukas across Maharashtra. Nearly 80% of the state is under the impact of the drought, with widespread crop losses reported by farmers.

Bharne said the field visit by the central team would accelerate the process of securing financial assistance for affected farmers. He said the state government, under the leadership of Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, would continue to pursue the matter with the Centre and make every effort to help farmers overcome the crisis.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/