Mahanagar Gas Workers Stage Unusual Protest Without Uniforms, Warn Of Strike Over Alleged Neglect |

Mumbai: Workers of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), including compressor operators and fillers who provide emergency services, have launched an unusual protest against what they allege is prolonged neglect by the company management. The workers have continued working, but without uniforms. Some were seen working in undergarments, while others reportedly worked without clothes as a mark of protest.

MGL Operates Across MMR

MGL has been supplying CNG for nearly 26-27 years through more than 350 outlets across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Mira-Bhayandar, Kalyan-Dombivli and Badlapur. Its services cater to taxis, autorickshaws, BEST and private buses, tempos and trucks, besides domestic, commercial and industrial consumers. The company is a joint venture involving GAIL, the Government of India and the Maharashtra government.

Workers said many compressor operators, fillers and employees from other departments have been providing emergency services for over 20 years. They alleged that despite submitting letters raising their demands over the past two-three months, the management has neither held meetings nor responded to their representations. They also claimed that uniforms have not been provided for nearly two years.

Workers said the protest would continue if their demands are not addressed. They warned that they may be forced to call a strike against the management's alleged high-handedness, which could disrupt CNG supplies and inconvenience thousands of consumers. The workers said the responsibility for any such disruption would lie with the company management.

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