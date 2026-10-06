Maharashtra Drought: 'PM Modi Assures Centre's Support, Farmers' Diwali Won't Be Marred By Crisis,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Maharashtra of the Centre’s support to tackle the severe drought situation in the state, and expressed confidence that substantial assistance would be provided to farmers facing distress.

Hour-Long Meeting With PM

Shinde met Modi in New Delhi and held an hour-long discussion on the drought crisis, including water availability, agricultural conditions and fodder requirements for livestock. According to Shinde, the Prime Minister sought detailed information on the situation and assured all possible assistance from the Centre.

“Farmers’ Diwali will not be marred by the drought crisis,” Shinde said, stressing that the government would stand firmly behind the farming community. He pointed out that farmers currently receive annual financial assistance of Rs 12,000, comprising Rs 6,000 under the Centre’s Shetkari Samman Yojana and an equal amount through Maharashtra’s Namo Shetkari Yojana.

Recalls Aid During Heavy Rains

Recalling the assistance extended to the state during last year’s heavy rains, Shinde said the government would not hesitate to provide support whenever farmers were in distress.

“The farming community has the first right over the government treasury. When farmers are in distress, the government will not hold back assistance,” he said.

Shinde Targets Opposition

Shinde also hit out at the Opposition, accusing it of concentrating on marches, protests and allegations against Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah instead of addressing issues concerning farmers and the state.

On the upcoming Legislative Council elections, Shinde said the Mahayuti coordination committee had discussed the candidature of Mangesh Chivte from the Pune Teachers’ constituency. The party has issued the AB Form and Chivte is scheduled to file his nomination on Tuesday.

On the proposed Cabinet expansion, Shinde said Modi, as the principal leader of the NDA, would take a decision at an appropriate time.

Attack on UBT

Shinde also targeted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), saying leaders who had been rejected by voters in elections were now making statements about “burying” others.

Referring to Indian pilot Smit Machhar, Shinde said the pilot had identified Modi as an inspiration and recited the Hanuman Chalisa during a crisis. He contrasted this with the Opposition’s earlier stand against people reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

Shinde further criticised attempts to target the High Court and Supreme Court, saying those questioning the judiciary should remember that they themselves had not been elected by the people.

“Those living in glass houses should not throw stones at others’ houses,” he said.

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