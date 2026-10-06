'Not An Easy Decision': Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down From Captaincy After Asian Games Gold; Smriti Mandhana Set To Take Over

Harmanpreet kaur has resigned as captain after Asian Games success | Image Credit: X/BCCIWomen

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down from her role as captain in a statement announced on social media. Kaur alongside Smriti Mandhana and head coach Amol Muzumdar were in Guwahati for a review meeting and the veteran has now made way for a change in leadership. Kaur lifted the Women's World Cup at home last year and won the Asia Cup and the Asian Games gold in 2026.

"Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life," Harmanpreet wrote in a statement on her social media accounts.

At 37, Harmanpreet Kaur's career is in the final stages and the Indian team is set to turn to Smriti Mandhana going forward. Mandhana has been Kaur's long-time vice-captain and has even captained the Women in Blue in her absence.

Harmanpreet Kaur became India’s T20I captain in 2016 and becoming ODI captain in 2017. Under her leadership, India reached the final of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup and the 2020 T20 World Cup. India then lifted the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, becoming only the third Indian captain and the first woman to lift the trophy.