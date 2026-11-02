FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Florida Learjet 60 Plane Crash Kills 9, Third Punjab AAP MLA Quits In Two Days'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. 'We're Going To Die, We're Out Of Time': Chilling ATC Audio Captures Final Moments Before Florida Learjet 60 Crash
Air traffic control audio has captured the terrifying final moments of a Learjet 60 before it crashed in Florida's Greenacres, killing all nine people on board. (Read more...)
2. Punjab AAP Faces Major Setback As Suspended MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh Becomes Third Legislator To Resign In 2 Days
Suspended AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has resigned from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, submitting his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. (Read more...)
3. 'Expressions Of Grieving Children Struggling...': Sanjay Gupta's Wife Breaks Silence On Daughter's Viral Middle Finger Video, Urges Privacy
She said their children, who had grown up away from the spotlight, were distressed by the sudden intrusion during their mourning. (Read more...)
4. Bengaluru-Chennai Train Services Disrupted After 7 Unattended Coaches Roll Nearly 6 Km Without Engine, Derail Near Jolarpettai In Tamil Nadu | Watch
Seven empty railway coaches reportedly rolled away unattended from Jolarpettai railway yard in Tamil Nadu, travelling nearly six kilometres before derailing near Thamaleri Muthur. (Read more...)
5. Centre Notifies New Airline Fare Rules, Allows Intervention In Ticket Prices During Extraordinary Situations; DGCA To Monitor Fares
The rules also mandate fare transparency, detailed charge breakdowns and DGCA monitoring. (Read more...)
6. Reliance Stock Jumps Over 8% After Record Q2 Results
The stock led Nifty 50 gains, supporting a broader market rally. Strong oil-to-chemicals performance, rising refining margins and growth in Jio Platforms helped drive the company's record quarterly profits. (Read more...)
Reliance Industries traded near Rs 1,370 with strong options activity at the Rs 1,400 strike, where 12,260 call contracts were traded. |
7. EPFO's WhatsApp Service Draws Complaints On Day One As Users Say It Isn't Working
EPFO's newly launched WhatsApp service for checking PF balances, transactions and passbooks has faced complaints from subscribers within hours of its rollout. (Read more...)
8. Lionel Messi Scores 26th MLS Goal & Provides Match-Winning Assist As Inter Miami Stage Comeback To Beat New England Revolution 2-1 | Watch
Lionel Messi scored the winner and provided an assist as Inter Miami came from behind to beat New England Revolution 2-1 in MLS. (Read more...)
9. Kedarnath Temple To Close For Winter: Uttarakhand Government Announces Date, Key Details For Pilgrims; Here's To Know Everything
The doors of the temple will be closed around 8:30 AM on Nov 11 (on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj). (Read more...)
10. Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61: Fans Recreate Superstar's Iconic Arms-Wide-Open Pose To Celebrate His Birthday Outside Mumbai's Mannat- VIDEO
Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday drew massive crowds outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, as fans travelled from across India to catch a glimpse of the superstar. (Read more...)