FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Florida Learjet 60 Plane Crash Kills 9, Third Punjab AAP MLA Quits In Two Days'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. 'We're Going To Die, We're Out Of Time': Chilling ATC Audio Captures Final Moments Before Florida Learjet 60 Crash

Air traffic control audio has captured the terrifying final moments of a Learjet 60 before it crashed in Florida's Greenacres, killing all nine people on board. (Read more...)

🚨Breaking: The air traffic control audio from the final minutes of the Learjet 60 (N722BD) crash in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, Florida. https://t.co/zEaIPvpEZf — Richard Jackson (@RJackX718) November 2, 2026

2. Punjab AAP Faces Major Setback As Suspended MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh Becomes Third Legislator To Resign In 2 Days

Suspended AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has resigned from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, submitting his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. (Read more...)

#BREAK: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigned as MLA. He was elected from the Amritsar North on the AAP Ticket. https://t.co/zp277Y52bc — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) November 2, 2026

3. 'Expressions Of Grieving Children Struggling...': Sanjay Gupta's Wife Breaks Silence On Daughter's Viral Middle Finger Video, Urges Privacy

She said their children, who had grown up away from the spotlight, were distressed by the sudden intrusion during their mourning. (Read more...)

4. Bengaluru-Chennai Train Services Disrupted After 7 Unattended Coaches Roll Nearly 6 Km Without Engine, Derail Near Jolarpettai In Tamil Nadu | Watch

Seven empty railway coaches reportedly rolled away unattended from Jolarpettai railway yard in Tamil Nadu, travelling nearly six kilometres before derailing near Thamaleri Muthur. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Tirupattur district, Tamil Nadu: Seven empty railway coaches without an engine, which were reportedly left unattended at the railway yard of Jolarpettai Junction, rolled away and travelled nearly 6 kilometres before derailing on the main railway track near Thamaleri Muthur. Using gas-cutting equipment, the connecting portions of the coaches were separated, and JCB machinery was deployed to push the coaches away from the railway tracks.Due to the incident, several trains operating between Bengaluru and Chennai were delayed. — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

5. Centre Notifies New Airline Fare Rules, Allows Intervention In Ticket Prices During Extraordinary Situations; DGCA To Monitor Fares

The rules also mandate fare transparency, detailed charge breakdowns and DGCA monitoring. (Read more...)

BIG Relief FOR AIRLINE COSGOVT has notified airfare rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026Govt will issue air fare directions only in extra ordinary situations or where intervention is required @airindia@IndiGo6E @flyspicejet https://t.co/OI0Tudzj4D — Yatin Mota (@yatinmota) November 1, 2026

6. Reliance Stock Jumps Over 8% After Record Q2 Results

The stock led Nifty 50 gains, supporting a broader market rally. Strong oil-to-chemicals performance, rising refining margins and growth in Jio Platforms helped drive the company's record quarterly profits. (Read more...)

Reliance Industries traded near Rs 1,370 with strong options activity at the Rs 1,400 strike, where 12,260 call contracts were traded. |

7. EPFO's WhatsApp Service Draws Complaints On Day One As Users Say It Isn't Working

EPFO's newly launched WhatsApp service for checking PF balances, transactions and passbooks has faced complaints from subscribers within hours of its rollout. (Read more...)

On occasion of 74th Foundation Day of EPFO, Hon. Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya launched Automatic Transfer of EPF Balances in Inoperative Accounts, inaugurated the second phase of EPFO Head Office and launched EPFO Services on WhatsApp... #EPFOat74 1/1 https://t.co/FYpb2SGals — EPFO (@officialepfo) November 1, 2026

8. Lionel Messi Scores 26th MLS Goal & Provides Match-Winning Assist As Inter Miami Stage Comeback To Beat New England Revolution 2-1 | Watch

Lionel Messi scored the winner and provided an assist as Inter Miami came from behind to beat New England Revolution 2-1 in MLS. (Read more...)

Two goals, one comeback, three points. 🔥📰 Read the full recap: https://t.co/Sx1GHtH11c https://t.co/3DNWPZPG5T — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 2, 2026

9. Kedarnath Temple To Close For Winter: Uttarakhand Government Announces Date, Key Details For Pilgrims; Here's To Know Everything

The doors of the temple will be closed around 8:30 AM on Nov 11 (on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj). (Read more...)

Kedarnath Temple at 5:30 AM…just imagine opening your eyes to this divine place.Har Har Mahadev ✨ https://t.co/cwjP1XOtUG — Akanksha Parmar (@iAkankshaP) November 2, 2026

10. Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61: Fans Recreate Superstar's Iconic Arms-Wide-Open Pose To Celebrate His Birthday Outside Mumbai's Mannat- VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday drew massive crowds outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, as fans travelled from across India to catch a glimpse of the superstar. (Read more...)