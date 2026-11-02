Kedarnath Temple To Close For Winter: Uttarakhand Government Announces Date, Key Details For Pilgrims; Here's To Know Everything

Kedarnath Temple To Close For Winter: Uttarakhand Announces Date, Key Details For Pilgrims | Canva

Kedarnath is one of the most significant temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, and it is part of the Char Dham, also known as Chota Dham of India, which is located in Uttarakhand. Char Dham also includes Yamunotri (dedicated to Goddess Yamuna), Gangotri (dedicated to Goddess Ganga), both dhams dedicated to holy rivers of India which have originated from Uttarakhand, while the one is dedicated to Lord Badri, a form of Lord Vishnu (Badrinath). Kedarnath Dham Yatra, which began on April 22, 2026, is set to close in November for winter. Let's understand everything in detail.

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Kedarnath to be closed in winter 2026

This year, Kedarnath has seen massive footfall and is now set to be closed in winter after Diwali. The doors of the temple will be closed around 8:30 AM on November 11 (on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj). After the doors close, the Panchmukhi Utsav Idol of Lord Kedarnath (Lord Shiva) will be moved in a ceremonial procession to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, where winter worship takes place.

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Darshan before the winter closure

So, if you are planning to visit the temple to celebrate Diwali, then visit before November 11 to seek the darshan of Lord Kedarnath before the deity goes to his winter abode.

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What is Panchmukhi palanquin?

The Panchmukhi palanquin or Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath marks the sacred annual procession of Baba Kedar from his winter abode at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath to the Kedarnath Dham. The Doli carries the Panchmukhi, which means the five-faced idol of Lord Kedarnath, moving from the winter abode to the high-altitude shrine. The Panchmukhi of Lord Kedarnath symbolises the five forms of Lord Shiva. The procession takes several days, featuring traditional music, Vedic chants, and devotees gathering who accompany the idol on foot.