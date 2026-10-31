Chamoli Helicopter Crash: 5 Karnataka Friends On Char Dham Pilgrimage Among 6 Killed, Last Selfie Videos Emerge

What began as a spiritual journey shared by five friends from Karnataka ended in tragedy after the helicopter carrying them from Badrinath to Dehradun crashed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on October 30, killing all six people on board, including the pilot.

The five passengers, who were friends and had travelled together on a Char Dham pilgrimage, were identified as Arun Salunke, Prathapa Bachihally Ningaraju, Sudheer K, Shankargowda VB and H.S. Nataraj. The pilot was identified as Captain Himanshu Sabharwal, a resident of Delhi.

The tragedy has taken an emotional turn after reports emerged that one of the passengers, Prathapa Bachihally Ningaraju, had shared selfie videos from inside the helicopter shortly before the crash. The videos showed him smiling with the Himalayan landscape in the background, capturing what appeared to be an ordinary moment during the group's return journey.

Who Were The Five Friends Killed In Chamoli Helicopter Crash?

Among the five passengers was Arun Salunke, an inspector attached to the Bengaluru Police Central Crime Branch (CCB), where he was associated with the technical cell.

Prathapa Bachihally Ningaraju, also known as Prathapa B.N. or Pratap Gowda Bachihalli, was a businessman from Hassan district. He was among those who had shared glimpses of the pilgrimage on social media.

The other passengers were Sudheer K, an advocate, and Shankargowda VB, also an advocate, who was associated with the Tumakuru region.

The fifth passenger, H.S. Nataraj, was from Tumakuru and was associated with an educational institution.

The five men were reportedly friends who had undertaken the Char Dham pilgrimage together. Their journey included a visit to Badrinath and the nearby Mana region before they boarded the helicopter for their return journey.

Selfie Videos From Inside Helicopter Emerge After Traged

The tragedy has been particularly heartbreaking for the families and friends of the deceased, with selfie videos shared by Prathapa from inside the helicopter emerging after the crash.

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In the videos, Prathapa can be seen smiling as the helicopter prepares for or begins its journey, with the Himalayan landscape visible behind him. The footage offers a glimpse into the group's pilgrimage and what would become their final journey together.

The five friends were returning from their pilgrimage when the helicopter met with the fatal accident in the mountainous region of Uttarakhand.

How Did The Chamoli Helicopter Crash Happen?

The private helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation and bearing the call sign VT-HCX, was flying from Badrinath Dham to Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun.

The aircraft reportedly took off around 1:12 pm on October 30 and lost contact while flying over the Joshimath valley amid adverse weather conditions.

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It subsequently crashed near Chai village in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district, close to Hathi Parvat and JP Power House, at around 2 pm.

An orange weather alert had been issued for the region, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hail and strong winds. The difficult terrain posed challenges for rescue teams, with personnel from the Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies involved in the recovery operation.

All six occupants, including the pilot and five passengers, died in the crash. Their bodies were subsequently recovered.

AAIB Launches Probe, Operator's Fleet Grounded

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the incident to establish the circumstances that led to the crash.

The probe is expected to examine several aspects, including weather conditions, the pilot's flying history, aircraft maintenance records and the operator's compliance with aviation safety requirements.

Read Also Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: 6 Killed After Chopper Crashes Near Badrinath In Chamoli District

Meanwhile, Trans Bharat Aviation's fleet was grounded as a precautionary measure following the accident.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences over the loss of lives and directed authorities to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.

The crash has left the families of the five friends in Karnataka mourning a loss that came as they were returning from a pilgrimage they had undertaken together. What was meant to be a journey of faith and friendship ended in tragedy in the mountains of Uttarakhand.