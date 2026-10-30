Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: 6 Killed After Chopper Crashes Near Badrinath In Chamoli District | ANI

Dehradun: Six people, including a pilot, were killed after a helicopter carrying pilgrims from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun crashed near Chhai village in Chamoli district on Friday.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, was carrying five passengers and a pilot when it met with the accident. According to officials, its last known location was near an Army camp above Chhai village, close to Joshimath.

Massive Search And Rescue Operation

The crash triggered a massive search and rescue operation involving teams from the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), district administration, police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

VIDEO | Dehradun: Prateek Jain, CEO of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), says, “The helicopter took off from Badrinath for Sahastradhara Heliport at 1. 14 PM today. As it was crossing the Joshimath Valley, we suddenly lost track of it on our tracking system, which we use to monitor its movements. We have also received some local information regarding the incident. So far, nothing has been confirmed. However, according to the information available in the passenger manifest, a total of six people were on board the helicopter, the pilot and five passengers. All five passengers are reportedly from Bengaluru. We are currently verifying these details as well. The helicopter's location has not yet been traced. However, search and rescue teams have been mobilised in coordination with the Chamoli district administration. The SDRF has also been deployed, along with a unit of the Army. As soon as the weather clears, we will send another rescue helicopter from here to locate the missing helicopter.”(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2026

Officials said efforts were initially launched to establish contact with the pilot, but there was no response. Drones were deployed to trace the helicopter's location amid poor weather conditions, which hampered the search operation.

Disaster Management Officer Nand Kishore Joshi said information had been received about a white object catching fire in the forest above the JP Dam. Helicopters were sent to the area to verify the report.

Chief Minister Expresses Grief Over Crash

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident in a social media post. He said he had received information about the helicopter crash near Chhai village, close to Joshimath, and that a joint rescue operation was being carried out by the district administration, Disaster Management Department and SDRF.

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Helicopter Safety Concerns In Uttarakhand

The accident has once again raised concerns over helicopter safety in Uttarakhand, where chopper services are extensively used to ferry pilgrims to high-altitude shrines, particularly during the Char Dham Yatra.

According to data provided by the Centre, Uttarakhand witnessed 12 helicopter accidents between 2016 and 2026, resulting in 21 deaths. Between 2020 and July 2025, seven helicopter crashes were reported in the state, also claiming 21 lives. Six helicopter accidents were recorded between 2023 and 2025.

There is, however, no official consolidated data on the number of helicopters reported missing in the state.