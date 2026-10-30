Uttarakhand: 6 Feared Dead After Helicopter Crashes Near Joshimath, Search Operation Underway

PM

A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, is feared to have crashed near Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district while returning from Badrinath Dham.

According to initial information, the helicopter crashed near Chai village in Joshimath. Six people, including the pilot, were on board at the time of the incident.

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A military unit informed the Chamoli District Magistrate about the crash. Preliminary information suggests that adverse weather conditions may have led to the accident.

Contact with the pilot has not yet been established, raising concerns about the fate of those on board.

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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that a joint rescue operation was underway involving the district administration, disaster management department and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Taking to X, Dhami said, "We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I am continuously monitoring the entire incident."

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He added that instructions had been issued to immediately airlift seriously injured passengers to higher medical centres for better treatment. The Chief Minister also prayed for the safe return of everyone on board.

Meanwhile, two helicopters have been deployed to carry out a search operation in the area. Further details about the crash, the identities of those on board and possible casualties are awaited.