Lionel Messi Scores 26th MLS Goal & Provides Match-Winning Assist As Inter Miami Stage Comeback To Beat New England Revolution 2-1 | Watch | X

Foxborough: Lionel Messi had a second-half assist before scoring the winner as Inter Miami came from behind to beat the New England Revolution 2-1.

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Inter Miami (16-6-11) moves into second place in the Eastern Conference, passing New England (18-11-4) by a point with one match remaining in the regular season. It was the 10th road win this season for Inter Miami — three more than anyone else.

Neither team scored until Dániel Gazdag took passes from defenders Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller in the 53rd minute and sent a right-footed shot past Dayne St. Clair to give New England the lead with his second goal in 11 appearances this season.

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It was the fifth assist of the season for Feingold and the ninth for the 18-year-old Miller — both career highs.

Messi and Telasco Segovia set up Germán Berterame for a goal to tie it 1-all in the 69th minute.

It was the first goal contribution for Messi in three matches. Berterame has 10 goals and 10 assists in his first MLS season.

Messi came through with the winner in the 83rd minute, scoring his league-leading 26th goal with another assist from Segovia — his career-high 12th in his second full season.

Messi is tied for the second most assists this season with 16 and leads by nine in goal contributions with 42.

St. Clair finished with three saves for Inter Miami — now 10-4-3 away from home.

Matt Turner turned back three shots for New England, which saw a four-match win streak end in falling to 11-4-2 at home.

St. Clair had two saves and Turner one in a scoreless first half.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in Miami to close out April.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)