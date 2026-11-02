Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest-Ever F1 World Champion At 20 After Securing Third Place At 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix |

Mexico City: Kimi Antonelli made Formula 1 history by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion after securing third place at the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, with the result enough to seal the title for the Mercedes driver. Max Verstappen claimed race victory, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

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The 20-year-old Italian headed into Sunday's 71-lap race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez needing only a ninth-place finish to secure his maiden F1 world title, irrespective of how his championship rivals Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell performed, as per the Formula 1 website.

Starting fourth on the grid, Antonelli delivered a composed drive to finish third despite a race interrupted by multiple incidents. The Italian had to navigate a mid-race red flag following a heavy crash involving Valtteri Bottas, as well as a late Safety Car period triggered by an accident involving Arvid Lindblad.

Meanwhile, Verstappen secured his third victory of the season after holding off a late challenge from Hamilton. Starting fifth, the Red Bull driver capitalised on an intense battle between the Ferrari drivers to move into contention for the lead.

Verstappen had initially climbed to second on the opening lap before taking the lead after Charles Leclerc received a time penalty for cutting the track while battling polesitter Hamilton.

The Dutchman maintained his advantage through the standing restart and again held firm when the Safety Car was withdrawn with eight laps remaining, resisting Hamilton's persistent pressure to take the chequered flag.

Leclerc eventually finished fourth after holding off a late charge from Lando Norris, while Russell secured fifth place for Mercedes. Liam Lawson completed the top six for Racing Bulls after starting from the pit lane.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)