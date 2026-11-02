'Expressions Of Grieving Children Struggling...': Sanjay Gupta's Wife Breaks Silence On Daughter's Viral Middle Finger Video, Urges Privacy

Sanjay Gupta's Wife Breaks Silence On Daughter's Middle-Finger Gesture | Instagram

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tragically passed away on the night of October 30, 2026, at the age of 57, after suffering a fatal head injury in an accidental fall. Following his demise, a video purportedly showing his daughter, Dalai, making a middle-finger gesture towards paparazzi outside his funeral in Mumbai surfaced online. The clip was shared by a paparazzi page, sparking discussion on social media.

Sanjay Gupta's Wife Reacts To Daughter's Viral Video

Days after the video went viral, Sanjay's wife, Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, issued a statement addressing the incident. She explained that their children, who had grown up away from the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy during such a difficult time.

In a statement via Milap Zaveri, Anuradha wrote, "In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused. I humbly request everyone to understand these reactions for what they truly are - the expressions of grieving children struggling to come to terms with an irreparable loss."

Urges Privacy, Appeals To Delete Content Related To Kids

She further urged the media and the public to excuse her children's reactions, emphasising that they were struggling to cope with the irreparable loss of their father. Anuradha also appealed to everyone to delete any content that could leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds and requested that they be given the privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve.

Sanjay Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel The Fire in 1994. He later directed films including Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil.