Sanjay Gupta's Funeral: Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajpal Yadav & Others Arrive To Pay Last Respects To Kaante Director - VIDEO | X/Instagram

Several members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their last respects to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who passed away, leaving the industry mourning his demise. From Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan to actors Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, several celebrities arrived to attend his funeral and bid him a final farewell. Here's a look at all those who arrived to pay their last respects.

For one last time, Sanjay Gupta's mortal remains were brought to the crematorium in a flower-decorated ambulance. His family members, who appeared emotional, accompanied him as he was taken for his final rites.

Celebs At Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's Funeral

Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan arrived at the Versova crematorium to pay his last respects to the late filmmaker.

Rakesh Roshan

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was among those who arrived to bid a final farewell to Sanjay Gupta, whose directorial Kaabil starred his son Hrithik Roshan.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee appeared visibly emotional and disturbed as he arrived at the crematorium to pay his last respects to Sanjay Gupta. The actor was seen holding someone's hand as he made his way inside.

Rajat Bedi

Actor Rajat Bedi arrived at the crematorium to pay his last respects to the filmmaker and offer condolences to his family.

Rajpal Yadav

Actor Rajpal Yadav appeared visibly emotional and disturbed as he arrived to pay his final respects to Sanjay Gupta.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at the age of 57 after suffering a fatal head injury in an accidental fall at his Versova residence in Mumbai. According to the police, he reportedly lost his balance and fell on the kitchen floor late Friday night. The Versova Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), stating that no foul play was suspected and that the family had raised no suspicion or complaint. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination, while further investigation is underway.