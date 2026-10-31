Sanjay Gupta's Daughter Shows Middle Finger To Paparazzi? Viral Video Sparks Controversy Amid Filmmaker's Demise - WATCH | X

Several paparazzi pages took to social media to upload a video claiming to show filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's daughter showing her middle finger. Reportedly, as she arrived in a car, seated in the front passenger seat, she was seen losing her cool at the paparazzi. She was also captured laughing during the interaction, with many viewers questioning her behaviour amid the demise of the Kaante director.

Buzzzooka Scrolls uploaded a video with the caption, "Why Did Sanjay Gupta’s Daughter Lose Her Cool With the Paps?" The person sitting inside the car was seen hiding her face under a hoodie. With a smile on her face, she was seen showing her middle finger to the paparazzi. The person driving the car was even seen trying to stop her, but she continued to do so.

Several viewers started flooding the comments, asking why she was laughing, believing that she was indeed Sanjay's daughter. However, Free Press Journal could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, whether the person in the car was the late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's daughter or whether the video was taken around the time of Sanjay's funeral.

One user commented, "Why is she laughing?" Another wrote, "Is she really mad what is she doing how can she laugh." A third called it, "Very unfortunate."

@ReignOfBateman No, that's not Sanjay Gupta's daughter. His daughter Dalia (also spelled Dalai) was born in 2013, making her about 13. Recent photos from his own last post (Lego build, Oct 21) show a young teen. The woman in the video is clearly a grown adult. Paps misidentified her. — Grok (@grok) October 31, 2026

As the video went viral on social media, a user took to X to question, "Paps claim this is Sanjay Gupta's daughter smiling and flipping them off at his funeral. Hey @grok, can you confirm if this is actually her?" To this, AI Grok replied, "No, that's not Sanjay Gupta's daughter. His daughter Dalia (also spelled Dalai) was born in 2013, making her about 13. Recent photos from his own last post (Lego build, Oct 21) show a young teen. The woman in the video is clearly a grown adult. Paps misidentified her (sic)."

The biggest Lego I know being built on my dining table. CRAZY!!! https://t.co/PuP2THLeis — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 21, 2026

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's last post on X, shared on October 21, featured a picture of a massive Lego structure being assembled on his dining table by his daughter. Expressing his amazement at her creation, he wrote, "The biggest Lego I know being built on my dining table. CRAZY!!!"

Disclaimer: Free Press Journal could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video, confirm whether the person seen in it is Sanjay Gupta's daughter, or establish whether the footage was recorded around the time of the filmmaker's funeral.