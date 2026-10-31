Sanjay Gupta Death: Mortal Remains Of Late Filmmaker Reach His Mumbai Home After Post-Mortem, Celebs Visit His Residence To Pay Last Respect - Watch

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who passed away on October 31, 2026, has left the film industry mourning his untimely demise. Following his death, the late filmmaker's mortal remains have been brought to his residence in Versova, Mumbai, where friends, family members and industry colleagues are arriving to pay their last respects.

Several celebrities from the film industry arrived at filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's Versova residence to pay their last respects and offer condolences to his family. Actors Fardeen Khan, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy and Gulshan Grover, along with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, director Milap Zaveri, actor Sudhanshu Pandey and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, were among those spotted at his home.

The atmosphere turned particularly emotional as Rohit and Ronit Roy struggled to hold back their tears while bidding goodbye to the filmmaker. Ronit was seen breaking down repeatedly, while Rohit was also visibly emotional and wiped away his tears. Director Milap Zaveri, who shared a close professional bond with Sanjay, was also seen breaking down in tears upon reaching his residence.

Several celebrities took to social media to mourn the sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, remembering his contribution to cinema and the personal bonds they shared with him. Kajol, who worked with the filmmaker in Hameshaa, expressed her grief on Instagram, calling the news heartbreaking. She wrote, "Sending love and immense strength to the family through this loss. Rest in peace."

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who shared a close friendship and collaborated with Gupta on several films, including Kaante, posted a series of throwback pictures with him. Remembering their bond, Dutt wrote, "Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone." He also promised to fulfil the filmmaker's dream of making Kaante 2 in his memory.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon, who worked with Gupta in Aatish, Jung and Khauff, expressed shock over his untimely demise. She wrote, "Shocked to hear the shocking news of the untimely passing of dear Gups. Really really saddened."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also remembered the filmmaker, describing him as someone with a distinctive style and immense love for cinema. Recalling their association, Kher said that Gupta was an encyclopedia of films and remembered how he would often express his desire to work together again.

Woke up in Stockholm to the heartbreaking news of my friend and director Sanjay Gupta’s passing. It is difficult to imagine someone so full of life suddenly being gone.💔 Sanjay was a filmmaker with a distinctive style and an enormous love for cinema. He was an encyclopaedia of films. You could ask him practically anything about movies, and a conversation with him would remind you how much he loved the world he belonged to. His passion came through in his social media posts too, where, of late, he had been expressing himself so openly. I worked with him in two films. But he also holds a special place in our family’s journey. He was Sikandar’s first director. “Kher saab, we must work together!” That was almost always his opening line whenever we met. He said it when I last met him, about a year ago. We always think there will be time. Another meeting. Another conversation. Another film. It hurts to know that this one will remain unfinished.🥹 I remember his warmth, his affection, and a lovely Holi party at his home few years back. Those moments come back today, along with the sadness. His films will keep his distinctive voice alive. Kaante and the Shootout films remain among my favourites. My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and everyone who loved him and his cinema. I will miss you, Sanjay. And I will miss hearing, “Kher saab, we must work together!” Om Shanti. 🙏🥹🕉 #SanjayGupta — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 31, 2026

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30, 2026, at the age of 57 after suffering a fatal head injury following an accidental fall at his Versova residence in Mumbai. According to the police, he is suspected to have slipped and fallen at home late on Friday night. His family members, who were asleep at the time, discovered him the following morning and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.