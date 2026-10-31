Sanjay Gupta Death: 'Can't Believe You Are Gone'; Sanjay Dutt, Mika Singh, Harshvardhan Rane And Others Mourn Kaante Director's Demise

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has passed away at the age of 57. He allegedly lost his balance and fell inside the bathroom at his residence in Mumbai. The police confirmed that he suffered a serious head injury, due to which he died. His demise has left the whole film industry shocked. Gupta had worked with many A-list stars in his career spanning over three decades.
Sanjay Dutt: I still cannot believe that you are gone
Gupta and Sanjay Dutt had worked together in films like Aatish, Jung, Khauff, Kaante, Musafir, and Zinda. Dutt took to X to mourn the filmmaker's demise. He tweeted, "Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul (sic)."
Harshvardhan Rane is heartbroken
Harshvardhan, who was seen as one of the leads in Gupta's last directorial, The Miranda Brothers, posted on Instagram, "I cant imagine what Anu maam and kids must be going through, he was all about loving his family and making films non stop. When we shot Miranda brothers, he took me and Meezaan out for eating in goa all the time, i had never met a more happy man on and off set. Heart broken. #SanjayGupta (sic)."
Mika Singh: You were like a godfather to me
One of the most popular songs of Mika, Ganpat, was from Gupta's production venture Shootout At Lokhandwala. The singer on Saturday posted on Instagram, "Today has been one of the most shocking and heartbreaking days for me. 💔 My big brother, Sanjay Gupta Ji, a wonderful human being, a down-to-earth personality, and an incredible filmmaker, director and producer, has left us far too soon. Bhai, you were like a godfather to me. You gave me my very first Bollywood break, and I will always be grateful for your love, guidance and support. You will forever remain in my heart. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss. Rest in peace, Bhai. You will be deeply missed (sic)."
Other celebrities mourn Sanjay Gupta's death
We at The Free Press Journal also pray that Sanjay Gupta's soul rests in peace.