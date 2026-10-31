Sanjay Gupta Death: 'Can't Believe You Are Gone'; Sanjay Dutt, Mika Singh, Harshvardhan Rane And Others Mourn Kaante Director's Demise

Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Sanjay Gupta's Death | X / Instagram

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has passed away at the age of 57. He allegedly lost his balance and fell inside the bathroom at his residence in Mumbai. The police confirmed that he suffered a serious head injury, due to which he died. His demise has left the whole film industry shocked. Gupta had worked with many A-list stars in his career spanning over three decades.

Sanjay Dutt: I still cannot believe that you are gone

Gupta and Sanjay Dutt had worked together in films like Aatish, Jung, Khauff, Kaante, Musafir, and Zinda. Dutt took to X to mourn the filmmaker's demise. He tweeted, "Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul (sic)."

Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul 🙏🏼 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 31, 2026

Harshvardhan Rane is heartbroken

Harshvardhan, who was seen as one of the leads in Gupta's last directorial, The Miranda Brothers, posted on Instagram, "I cant imagine what Anu maam and kids must be going through, he was all about loving his family and making films non stop. When we shot Miranda brothers, he took me and Meezaan out for eating in goa all the time, i had never met a more happy man on and off set. Heart broken. #SanjayGupta (sic)."

Mika Singh: You were like a godfather to me

One of the most popular songs of Mika, Ganpat, was from Gupta's production venture Shootout At Lokhandwala. The singer on Saturday posted on Instagram, "Today has been one of the most shocking and heartbreaking days for me. 💔 My big brother, Sanjay Gupta Ji, a wonderful human being, a down-to-earth personality, and an incredible filmmaker, director and producer, has left us far too soon. Bhai, you were like a godfather to me. You gave me my very first Bollywood break, and I will always be grateful for your love, guidance and support. You will forever remain in my heart. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss. Rest in peace, Bhai. You will be deeply missed (sic)."

Other celebrities mourn Sanjay Gupta's death

Deeply saddened and shocked by the untimely demise of Sanjay Gupta Sir, a powerhouse filmmaker we all loved and respected. Gone far too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/zQjgK021EM — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) October 31, 2026

Will always miss you, Sanjay bhai. The memories of our time together on the sets will always stay close to my heart. 💔 https://t.co/elnUQqDBaH — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 31, 2026

Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director @_SanjayGupta …life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family, RIP sir! — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) October 31, 2026

Don’t know how to process this news. #SanjayGupta RIP. Chatted with him little over a month ago. We were both on an awards show jury couple of years ago - we were equally quick to have an argument & a laugh about it later. You had many more films and many years to go. Prayers and strength to the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) October 31, 2026

Still trying to come to terms with this news. We've spent so many days together, made films, shared laughs, arguments, ideas and memories that will stay with me forever. Never imagined I'd be writing something like this for you. Rest easy Sanj. You'll be missed more than words can say. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 31, 2026

Woke up in Stockholm to the heartbreaking news of my friend and director Sanjay Gupta’s passing. It is difficult to imagine someone so full of life suddenly being gone.💔 Sanjay was a filmmaker with a distinctive style and an enormous love for cinema. He was an encyclopaedia of films. You could ask him practically anything about movies, and a conversation with him would remind you how much he loved the world he belonged to. His passion came through in his social media posts too, where, of late, he had been expressing himself so openly. I worked with him in two films. But he also holds a special place in our family’s journey. He was Sikandar’s first director. “Kher saab, we must work together!” That was almost always his opening line whenever we met. He said it when I last met him, about a year ago. We always think there will be time. Another meeting. Another conversation. Another film. It hurts to know that this one will remain unfinished.🥹 I remember his warmth, his affection, and a lovely Holi party at his home few years back. Those moments come back today, along with the sadness. His films will keep his distinctive voice alive. Kaante and the Shootout films remain among my favourites. My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and everyone who loved him and his cinema. I will miss you, Sanjay. And I will miss hearing, “Kher saab, we must work together!” Om Shanti. 🙏🥹🕉 #SanjayGupta — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 31, 2026

We at The Free Press Journal also pray that Sanjay Gupta's soul rests in peace.