Sanjay Gupta Death: 'Yesterday He Told Me He Wants To Direct Tiger Shroff', Kamaal R Khan Reveals Late Filmmaker Was Planning To Make Four Films

Sanjay Gupta Wanted To Direct Tiger Shroff | Instagram

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's death has left everyone shocked. His last film as a director was The Miranda Brothers, which was released on OTT. There were reports about his upcoming movies, but none of them were officially announced. Now, Kamaal R Khan has revealed that the late filmmaker was planning four films, and on Friday, Gupta told him that he wanted to direct Tiger Shroff.

KRK, in his tweet, mentioned that Gupta was planning to make Kaante 2, Shootout At Lokhandwala 2, Shootout At Dubai and Kaabil 2. He further wrote, "Yesterday, he told me that he wants to direct @iTIGERSHROFF in a film. And today He is not there. The life is only this much. It doesn’t matter, if you are a hit or flop. You are everything till you are alive. And the world is finished at the moment, you leave (sic)."

Director Sanjay Gupta was planning to make #Kaante2 #ShootOutAL2 #ShootoutatDubai and #Kaabil2. Yesterday, he told me that he wants to direct @iTIGERSHROFF in a film. And today He is not there. The life is only this much. It doesn’t matter, if you are a hit or flop. You are everything till you are alive. And the world is finished at the moment, you leave. कहने का मतलब ये है कि ये सब भ्रम है कि मैंने यह कर दिया, मैंने वो कर दिया! किसी ने कुछ नहीं किया! हर कोई इस दुनिया में एक ख़्वाब की तरह आता है और चला जाता है! बस ज़िंदगी की सच्चाई ये ही है! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 31, 2026

Sanjay Dutt on Kaante 2

Sanjay Dutt, who worked with Gupta in many films, also took to X to mourn his demise. In his tweet, the actor mentioned Kaante 2 and wrote, "We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always (sic)."

Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul 🙏🏼 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 31, 2026

Sanjay Gupta's directorial journey

While Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish in 1994, it was with Kaante that he rose to fame. The multi-starrer film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kumar Gaurav, Namrata Singh Gujral, Rati Agnihotri, Rohit Roy, Isha Koppikar and Malaika Arora.

The songs of Kaante are still remembered by the audience.

Sanjay Gupta's death reason

Gupta passed away after he fell in his house bathroom in Mumbai on Friday night. According to the police, his family members were asleep and found out about him on Saturday morning. The actor got a serious head injury, due to which he passed away.