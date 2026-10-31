Sanjay Gupta Death: Milap Zaveri Breaks Down As He Arrives At Kaabil Director's Residence In Mumbai - Watch Video

Milap Zaveri Breaks Down As He Arrives At Sanjay Gupta's Residence In Mumbai | Instagram

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's sudden death has shocked one and all. The film industry is mourning his demise, and a video of writer-director Milap Zaveri has made it to social media, in which he is seen crying after he reaches the Kaante director's house. The two had worked together in many films. Milap wrote dialogues for movies like Kaante, Plan (produced by Gupta), Musafir, and Shootout at Wadala.

Watch the video of Milap Zaveri below...

Other celebs at Sanjay Gupta's house

Many other celebrities like Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy, and others were also spotted at Gupta's house after his demise. The Roy brothers had worked together with him in the film Kaabil. Meanwhile, Ronit was also a part of Shootout at Wadala, and Rohit had worked with Gupta in movies like Kaante, Plan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Mumbai Saga.

The two actors were also seen getting emotional after reaching Gupta's house. Watch the video below...

Milap Zaveri calls Sanjay Gupta his guru

While talking about Gupta's death, Zaveri told News18, “He was my guru. This is too heartbreaking. I can’t talk right now. He had a big contribution in my career. He gave me my first break in Kaante.”

Sanjay Gupta's death reason

Gupta fell in the bathroom of his residence in Mumbai and got a serious head injury, due to which he passed away. While talking about the filmmaker's death, Purushottam Karad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone Region I, said, "Gupta was living in the bungalow with his wife, two children and a domestic help. All the family members were asleep at the time of the incident and came to know about it only in the morning. The family has not raised any suspicion or lodged a complaint."

The Versova police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

Bollywood celebs mourn Sanjay Gupta's death

Many Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Mika Singh, Suniel Shetty, Harshvardhan Rane, Anupam Kher, and others took to social media to mourn the demise of Gupta.