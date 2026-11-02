Punjab AAP Faces Major Setback As Suspended MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh Becomes Third Legislator To Resign In 2 Days |

Chandigarh: Suspended AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Monday said he has resigned as a legislator of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

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Singh, who is the MLA from the Amritsar North seat, sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

"I have resigned from the membership of Punjab Vidhan Sabha," Singh posted on Facebook and also shared his resignation letter.

"I hereby tender my resignation of my seat in the House with effect from 1.11.2026," Singh wrote in his communication to the Punjab Assembly Speaker.



His resignation comes close on the heels of two AAP legislators -- Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour in Punjab's Patiala district -- resigning from the party's primary membership on Sunday.

In June last year, Singh was suspended from the party for five years for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Singh's suspension had come after he questioned the Punjab Vigilance Bureau action against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case.

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Singh remained a vocal critic of the AAP government over many issues.

He had earlier expressed his displeasure over the handling of the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incident cases in Faridkot, seeking justice in the matter.

Singh was part of the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT), which probed the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan policing-firing incidents.

In the Assembly, he raised the 2015 sacrilege issue many times.

Singh had also been critical of the Bhagwant Mann government following the death of more than 20 people due to spurious liquor consumption in Amritsar last year.

After taking premature retirement from police service in 2021, Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party and was later elected as the MLA from the Amritsar North seat in the 2022 Assembly elections.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)