Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. 'Are We Undervalued?': Uday Kotak Questions India's Business Valuations As Anthropic's $1.5 Trillion Valuation Surpasses Top 10 Firms

Uday Kotak questioned whether Indian companies are undervalued or struggling to keep pace with the changing global economy, after Anthropic's reported $1.5 trillion valuation surpassed the combined market capitalisation of India's top 10 companies. (Read more...)

2. 'Pakistanis Deserve Better': India Tears Into Pakistan Military At UN, Accuses Army Of Looting Mineral Wealth And Fuelling Political Turmoil | Watch

Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish also criticised Islamabad over the Indus Waters Treaty remarks and called for community-led resource governance. (Read more...)

3. IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah's 3-Wicket Blitz Goes In Vain As Nicholls And Phillips Punish India With Stunning Fightback

Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 113, while Glenn Phillips was nearing a century on 94 not out. (Read more...)

An unbeaten 173-run partnership between Henry Nicholls and () and Glenn Phillips () guides the team to Stumps on Day 1 at the Basin. 103 runs scored for no wicket in the evening session. Catch-up on all scores at https://t.co/6cIxSvxX8d 📲 #NZvIND | 📸 = @PhotosportNZ https://t.co/DxQuv656mv — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2026

4. Mumbai Woman’s Final Rites On Hold As Children Remain Untraceable, Newspaper Notice Issued To Look For Them

An X user named Kishore Subramanian claimed to have called on a number listed on the notice and finding out that Krishnamurthy had lived alone for 40 years. (Read more...)

5. Mumbai: Western Railway To Demolish Unauthorised Structures Around Prabhadevi Station On November 19-20, Putting 102 Occupants At Risk Of Eviction

Western Railway is set to demolish unauthorised structures on its Prabhadevi land on November 19-20, putting 102 occupants at risk of eviction. (Read more...)

6. PM Modi Joins GTA 6 Craze, Uses 13-Year Gap Between Game Versions To Highlight India's Transformation

The graphics highlighted cheaper internet, railway electrification, solar power growth, poverty reduction and defence exports, coinciding with GTA 6's worldwide launch. (Read more...)

India is playing a whole new game! https://t.co/CMkMbK6vII — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2026

7. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Lalbaug; Video Shows Blaze Engulfing House, Thick Smoke Billowing

Thick black smoke and flames emerged from a 10th-floor flat at Poonam Park Building in Lalbaug, Mumbai, on Thursday. (Read more...)

8. Punjab Tragedy: 2 Trucks Plunge Into Bhakra Canal As Bridge Collapses On Patiala-Sangrur Bypass, Several Injured | Video

A bridge over the Bhakra Canal on the Patiala-Sangrur bypass near Pasiana village collapsed around 5 am on Thursday, trapping two trucks in the debris. One truck caught fire, several people sustained injuries, and eyewitnesses alleged the bridge had been vibrating before the collapse. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Patiala, Punjab: An incident occurred near Pasiyana village on the Patiala-Sangrur bypass when a bridge over the Bhakra Canal suddenly collapsed. Two trucks fell into the gap, and one of the trucks caught fire.Upon receiving information about the incident, fire department vehicles arrived at the site and managed to bring the blaze under control after a strenuous effort. The cause of the bridge collapse is not yet known. Official information regarding any casualties or injuries in the incident is awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

9. 'Paying Tribute To Former PM Indira Gandhi': PM Modi Remembers India's First Woman Prime Minister On Her Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar also remembered the 'Iron Lady', highlighting her contributions to agriculture, banking, India's space programme and nuclear development. (Read more...)

10. Mumbai's 'Mini Varanasi' Banganga Tank To Host Maha Aarti On Dev Deepavali; What's Special About This Place

Mumbai's historic Banganga Tank, often referred to as the city's 'Mini Varanasi', is set to host the Banganga Maha Aarti on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, from 6:00 PM onwards, on the auspicious occasion of Tripurari Pournima. (Read more...)

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