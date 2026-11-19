Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Lalbaug; Video Shows Blaze Engulfing House, Thick Smoke Billowing |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a flat on the 10th floor of Poonam Park Building, a ground-plus-10-storey structure in Chivada Gully, Lalbaug, on Thursday morning. Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the affected flat, while flames could be seen emerging through its window grill in visuals circulating on social media.

Watch Video Of The Incident Here:

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Details Of The Fire Incident

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received a report of the incident at 10.16 am on November 19 and classified it as a Level-I fire at 10.50 am. Firefighting teams and emergency personnel were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

As per preliminary information, three fire engines, one fire tender, two jumbo tankers, one hydraulic rescue and firefighting vehicle, one breathing apparatus van, one turntable ladder, one advanced ladder platform and one water tanker were deployed.

Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, the 108 ambulance service, BEST and the local civic ward office were also mobilised.

No Injuries Reported So Far

No injuries had been reported at the time of filing. Further details about the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.

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