Punjab Tragedy: 2 Trucks Plunge Into Bhakra Canal As Bridge Collapses On Patiala-Sangrur Bypass, Several Injured | Video | X

Patiala: A bridge over the Bhakra Canal on the Patiala-Sangrur bypass near Pasiana village collapsed on Thursday morning, leaving two trucks trapped in the debris, with one of them catching fire.

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Several people sustained injuries in the incident, while eyewitnesses claimed that the bridge had been shaking before the collapse.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 5 am when the bridge suddenly collapsed as vehicles were crossing it. Two trucks plunged into the canal following the collapse, while one of the vehicles caught fire.

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Speaking to ANI about the incident, truck driver Rajveer said his vehicle had crossed the bridge moments before it collapsed. He recalled hearing a loud sound but said he could not immediately understand what had happened.

"My vehicle had crossed the bridge when suddenly there was some kind of blast-like sound. I don't know what happened, but the bridge collapsed," he said.

He further detailed that two trucks fell into the collapsed section, and one of them was completely burnt after catching fire.

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Rajveer also claimed that the bridge had been shaking before the incident, alleging that it had been experiencing jerks and vibrations. He said the accident could potentially have been avoided if the bridge had been closed for repairs in time.

"The bridge was giving jerks earlier. It was shaking and vibrating. If it had been closed and repaired in time, some solution could have been found," he said.

Another truck driver, Sukhwinder Singh, who was travelling in one of the vehicles, said the incident occurred during the early morning hours when it was still dark.

He said the vehicles were moving one behind the other when the bridge suddenly collapsed. According to him, the truck ahead of them fell first, followed by his vehicle.

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"We were travelling with our vehicles, one behind the other. The vehicle ahead of us went down first when the bridge collapsed. I was behind it, and then our vehicle also went down along with it," Singh said.

Recalling the difficult moments after the collapse, he said they initially could not understand where their vehicle had fallen because of the darkness and the water flowing nearby.

"We had great difficulty getting out. It was dark, and we could not see where the vehicles had landed or how to get out. Water was flowing nearby, so we initially thought that the vehicles had fallen into the water," he said.

Singh said three people, including the driver, conductor and a labourer, were travelling in his truck. He added that they sustained injuries but managed to escape.

"We suffered injuries, and the people in the other vehicle were also injured. But at least our lives were saved, and that is a big thing," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajveer said one person was taken to hospital after the police reached the spot. He also confirmed that his vehicle was present at the site when the bridge collapsed but managed to escape the collapse, sustaining damage to its lower portion.

Following the incident, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Police also reached the site and initiated action.

The cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be established. Further details regarding the extent of damage and the condition of the injured are awaited.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)