UP BJP Leader's 12-Year-Old Son Killed By Flower-Showering Bulldozer During Akhilesh Yadav’s Gorakhpur Roadshow; Angry Mob Blocks Traffic - VIDEOS | Screengrab

A 12-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a bulldozer showering flower petals during Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA Rath Yatra in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Wednesday. The incident triggered a protest by the child’s family and raised questions over crowd management and safety arrangements during the political roadshow.

The deceased was identified as Aryavardhan Singh, a resident of Rajdhani village in Chauri Chaura. His father, Omkar Singh Srinet, is a local BJP leader. The accident occurred in the Koodaghat area when the boy was reportedly crossing the road to pick up his sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Father Recounts Son's Tragic Death

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According to his father, Yadav’s convoy had already passed when a JCB following it at high speed, showering flower petals on the rally, struck his son from behind. The impact allegedly threw the boy towards a road divider, leaving him with a severe head injury. He was rushed to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where doctors declared him dead.

Recalling the incident, Omkar Singh said, “He was my son. Around 2 PM, when Akhilesh Yadav’s convoy passed, my son was going to pick up his sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya. While he was crossing the road, the convoy had moved ahead. A flower-showering JCB was following it at a very high speed so that flowers could be showered on Akhilesh Yadav from behind. During that time, my son was crossing the road when the JCB ran over him. He died on the spot.”

Family Protests, Police Seize Bulldozer

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Following the death, the family staged a sit-in protest, blocking traffic and demanding assistance. Gorakhpur District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police reached the spot, met the family and assured them of all possible support. The traffic blockade was later cleared. Police have also seized the bulldozer and are attempting to trace its owner.

Gorakhpur MLA Engineer Sarvan Nishad also visited the bereaved family and offered condolences. Cabinet Minister Dr Sanjay Nishad spoke to the MLA over the phone and directed him to ensure that the family received all possible assistance. The state BJP blamed the Samajwadi Party for the incident, alleging that the party’s conduct had led to the boy’s death.

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'Not Aware Of The Incident,' Says Akhilesh Yadav

Asked about the tragedy, Yadav said he had no information about the boy’s death but criticised the administration for allegedly failing to make adequate arrangements for the roadshow. “I have no information about the incident. Besides, the administration had made no arrangements. People need to be cautious of BJP members. They implicate anyone in false cases,” he said, as quoted by NDTV.

Yadav’s roadshow began at Gorakhpur airport and concluded at Deokahi village in Chauri Chaura. It drew a large turnout of party workers and supporters from all nine Assembly constituencies in the district and other parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Workers were seen running alongside the customised campaign vehicle carrying Samajwadi Party flags and raising slogans in support of the party chief.

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