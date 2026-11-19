Lalitha Krishnamurthy passed away in Mumbai on November 13. | X

An elderly woman in Mumbai, who died on November 13, is yet to be cremated as no information on her children's whereabouts are known and a newspaper notice has been published to reach out to them.

Lalitha Krishnamurthy, originally from Chennai, died in Mumbai. "We earnestly request her children, immediate family members, relatives, or anyone who may know their whereabouts to contact us," the newspaper notice read.

This is a tragic advertisement where a lady has passed away and no one knows where her daughters or relatives are, so that they can be contacted for performing the funeral rites.Similar situations are faced by those whose children are abroad and are unable to come at short notice. My ex-boss tells me that his family performed the final rites of at least 2-3 old parents of their friends as they were unable to come from another country. This was a little more common during the COVID times. #death #families — Ananth Rupanagudi (@AnanthOnTrack) November 19, 2026

Social Media Users Respond

An X user named Kishore Subramanian claimed to have called one of the numbers listed on the notice and finding out that Krishnamurthy had lived alone for 40 years. Further, formalities following her death were completed by neighbours living in the same building as hers.

"Across our cities, parents who once filled rooms with laughter are dying with only a television for company. Children leave for better lives and sometimes never return — not even for the final goodbye," he wrote, highlighting a loneliness crisis among the elderly as well as a professional exodus from cities that leaves ageing parents to look after themselves.

Another user said it is sometimes difficult for children abroad to fly back home in time for funeral rites of close ones. The user wrote, "My ex-boss tells me that his family performed the final rites of at least 2-3 old parents of their friends as they (children of the deceased) were unable to come from another country." Another user chimed in, "No matter how far they are, if there is a will there is a way."

While one user called the case the "dark side of society", another called for urgently devising a system for elderly care and support.

A Loneliness Crisis Unfolding?

According to data from the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI), about 5.7 per cent of Indians aged 60 years and above live completely alone. The figure has steadily climbed from roughly two per cent in 2011 as traditional joint families give way to nuclear households and youth migration.

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