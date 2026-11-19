New Zealand Script Dramatic Day 1 Fightback | BLACKCAPS/BCCI/X

New Zealand staged a remarkable fightback against India on the opening day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19. After being asked to bat first, the hosts finished Day 1 at 243/5 in 82 overs, with Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips putting India under pressure with an impressive unbeaten partnership.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit the conditions and make early inroads into the New Zealand batting order. The decision initially appeared to work in India's favour as the visitors' pace attack made life difficult for the hosts. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with the new ball, striking three crucial blows to keep New Zealand on the back foot.

New Zealand Script Dramatic Day 1 Fightback

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bumrah picked up three wickets, while Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep chipped in with one wicket each. India's bowling attack managed to reduce New Zealand to five wickets, putting the visitors in a commanding position during the first half of the day's play. However, the hosts refused to surrender their advantage completely and found two batters willing to dig deep.

Henry Nicholls emerged as New Zealand's standout performer, producing a magnificent unbeaten century. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 113 off 221 deliveries, bringing much-needed stability to the innings after the early setbacks. Glenn Phillips provided excellent support from the other end, remaining unbeaten on 94 off 182 balls and moving within touching distance of a well-deserved Test century.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The duo frustrated the Indian bowlers with their determined batting, ensuring New Zealand recovered from a difficult position to reach 243/5 at stumps. With Phillips just six runs away from his century and Nicholls already past the three-figure mark, New Zealand will look to build on their recovery when play resumes on Day 2. India, meanwhile, will hope Bumrah and company can break the partnership early and prevent the hosts from posting a formidable first-innings total.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!