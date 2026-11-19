PM Modi Joins GTA 6 Craze, Uses 13-Year Gap Between Game Versions To Highlight India's Transformation |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the global Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) frenzy, using the highly anticipated video game's launch to highlight India's transformation over the past 13 years. In a series of colourful, GTA-inspired graphics shared on X, Modi compared the country at the time of GTA 5's release in 2013 with its progress in 2026.

"India is playing a whole new game!" the Prime Minister wrote, sharing graphics that presented India's progress across infrastructure, digital connectivity, renewable energy, poverty reduction, sanitation and defence manufacturing.

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The posts came just hours after Rockstar Games launched GTA 6 worldwide on Wednesday night, ending a 13-year wait since the release of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013.

PM Modi gives India's development a GTA-style makeover

The graphics borrowed the distinctive visual style of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, complete with bold typography, colourful illustrations and the familiar GTA logos.

Each graphic featured a 'Then' and 'Now' comparison, presenting India's development as an economic and technological upgrade over the period separating the two blockbuster games.

One graphic described India's economy as having moved from a "fragile five economy" to the "fastest-growing major economy", while another highlighted the expansion of digital connectivity through a comparison of mobile internet prices.

The campaign used the excitement surrounding GTA 6 to communicate economic and infrastructure achievements in a format familiar to younger audiences and gaming enthusiasts.

From cheaper Internet to modern railways

Among the most striking comparisons was the cost of mobile internet. The graphics claimed that data prices had fallen from ₹308 per GB during the 3G era to just Rs. 7.51 per GB in the 5G era.

Railway electrification was another major highlight, with the posts showing an increase from 20 percent to 99.6 percent. Illustrations of older trains and modern railway systems were used to emphasise the transformation.

The Prime Minister's graphics also highlighted the expansion of solar power capacity from 2.82 GW to 175 GW and the growth of India's space startup ecosystem from just one startup to 440.

Poverty, sanitation and defence exports feature in GTA 6 comparisons

The campaign also focused on social development. One graphic claimed that extreme poverty had declined from 27% to 2.6%, showing an illustration of modest rural housing in the earlier period and a modern home in the present.

Another highlighted sanitation coverage increasing from 39% to 100%, using illustrations of rural sanitation conditions and toilets built under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

On defence, the graphics portrayed India's transition from a major defence importer to an exporter supplying more than 80 countries. Another comparison claimed that the number of districts affected by Left Wing Extremism had fallen from 182 to zero.

These figures were presented as part of the Prime Minister's social media campaign. Some comparisons use different reference periods and government-defined measures rather than strictly comparing 2013 with 2026.

The timing of the campaign was particularly significant, as GTA 6 officially became available to Indian gamers at midnight on November 19.