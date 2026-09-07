FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Delhi PG Building Collapse Probe Intensifies, NSE Pre-Open Rules Change'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Delhi PG Building Collapse CCTV: Dramatic Footage Shows 5-Storey Building Crashing Down In Satya Niketan, 6 Dead So Far

The video shows a shopkeeper and others running as debris engulfs the street. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Delhi: CCTV footage from the building collapse site in Satya Niketan of Delhi's South-West district. Six people have lost their lives.



(Source: Local Resident) pic.twitter.com/7MtDbb3pJF — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

2. Delhi PG Building Collapse: Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Hari Ram, Owner Of Five-Storey Satya Niketan Building

Police have booked him and others for culpable homicide and negligence. (Read more...)

3. After Delhi's Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse, Safety Lapses Found At 2 More Hostels Run By Same Operator

Two hostels operated by Hostel Daze near the fatal Shanti Niketan building collapse reportedly have apparent safety lapses, including narrow access routes and hanging electrical wires. (Read more...)

Delhi PG Building Collapse CCTV: Dramatic Footage Shows 5-Storey Building Crashing Down In Seconds, 6 Dead So Far |

4. Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Sri Venkateswara College Closed Today, Offers Temporary Shelter To Students

The DU college has also arranged temporary accommodation for students amid safety concerns and closure of PG facilities. (Read more...)

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Sri Venkateswara College Closed Today, Offers Temporary Shelter to Students | Official website

5. Amritsar Airport Drone Alert Forces 90-Minute Shutdown As 7 Flights Are Diverted To Delhi And Chandigarh | Watch

Seven flights were diverted to Chandigarh and Delhi. Operations resumed around 11:15 pm after no further drone activity was detected. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Airport Director Anirudh Kumar Sharma says, "Airport operations were suspended from around 9:50 PM to 11:15 PM after drones were spotted across the airfield."



He says, "At approximately 9:45 PM, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) unit received a report from… pic.twitter.com/JkXzH0se4n — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

6. NSE Pre-Open Rules Change Today, Can You Still Place Market Orders After 9:05 AM?

NSE’s revised pre-open rules restrict market orders to 9:00–9:05 am, while only limit orders will be permitted during the following five minutes. (Read more...)

File Pic

7. Accenture Techie Quits For 'Peace Of Mind'; Builds Apparel Startup That Now Earns ₹1 Crore A Month

Started in 2021 with Rs. 10 lakh, the company now earns around Rs. 1 crore monthly revenue and employs local workers. (Read more...)

Techie Quits Accenture For 'Peace Of Mind'; Builds Mysuru Apparel Startup Now Earning ₹1 Crore A Month | Instagram

8. India-Pakistan Asia Cup Trophy Controversy Returns? Mohsin Naqvi Set To Attend Women’s Final

If India reach the final, all eyes could be on the closing ceremony, given the strained India-Pakistan relations and the previous trophy snub involving the PCB chairman. (Read more...)

Mohsin Naqvi | Credits: X

9. 'Purely Made, Amazing Experience': Varun Dhawan Reviews Hanuman Ansh, Urges Fans To Watch Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic In Theatres

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film traces Lakshminarayan’s journey to becoming Neem Karoli Baba and has crossed Rs 100 crore domestically. (Read more...)

10. Nita Ambani, Isha, Shloka & Radhika Merchant Serve Indian Elegance At Mumbai Fashion Gala

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a grand gala on September 6 to celebrate their 40 years in fashion, bringing together several prominent names from the world of Bollywood, business and fashion. (Read more...)