Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Sri Venkateswara College Closed Today, Offers Temporary Shelter to Students | Official website

Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi, will remain closed on Monday, September 7, following the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday. The college, located opposite the site of the incident, has also made temporary accommodation available on campus for students affected by the closure of paying guest (PG) facilities in the area.

In a notice issued on September 6, the college administration said the decision to keep the campus closed was taken in view of the tragedy and concerns over the safety of students residing in Satya Niketan.

दिल्ली में सत्य निकेतन बिल्डिंग गिरने का CCTV सामने आया। इस हादसे में अब तक 6 छात्रों की मौत हो चुकी है, करीब 5 घायल हैं।



> बिल्डिंग मालिक आदित्य बंसल है। उस पर गैर इरादतन हत्या और लापरवाही की FIR हुई है।

> 2022 से 25 तक दिल्ली में बिल्डिंग गिरने की 1133 घटनाएं, इसमें 98 मौतें… pic.twitter.com/u8Epvylu9A — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) September 7, 2026

College arranges temporary shelter for students

The college said it is temporarily accommodating both male and female students in its classrooms after PG accommodations in the locality were closed following the collapse.

The notice cited “insecurity amongst students staying in Satya Niketan” as one of the reasons for the arrangement. The temporary accommodation is intended to provide students with a safer place to stay while authorities assess the situation in the area.

The notice was issued by the principal and circulated among the college administration, teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as students.

#WATCH | Satya Niketan building collapse | Delhi: An eyewitness Surjeet, says, "I am from Aryabhatta College. I believe the incident happened between 1:15 and 1:30 PM. Since I live in this area, I rushed over as soon as we heard about it... At that stage, there were no confirmed… pic.twitter.com/tVx5aXWZYg — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

Satya Niketan building collapse death toll rises to six

The building collapse in Satya Niketan occurred on September 6 at a boys’ PG accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus. The death toll has since risen to six, with rescue teams continuing operations at the site.

Eleven people have reportedly been rescued from the debris, while rescue personnel continued searching for others who may have been trapped inside the collapsed structure.

#WATCH | Delhi: Satya Niketan building collapse | Prerna Bhardwaj, National Social Media Convenor, ABVP, says, "We have been here since yesterday. A building has collapsed in Satya Niketan, and students have died. A lot of students are still being rescued, and this is a very… pic.twitter.com/EFVllPcdlT — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

The building was being used as a paying guest accommodation for students. Reports indicated that construction-related work was being carried out in the basement around the time of the collapse. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including possible structural and construction-related violations.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry and directed authorities to register an FIR against the building owner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deaths and said authorities were working at the site to assist those affected by the tragedy.

MCD orders action against dangerous building

Following the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ordered action against another structure in the locality. The civic body directed the demolition of Building/House No. 13 in the Satya Niketan area, describing it as being in a “ruinous, dangerous condition”.

The MCD gave the owner three days to comply with the order, citing the potential danger posed to people occupying or visiting the premises.

Students advised to stay in safer accommodation

For students of Sri Venkateswara College, the temporary shelter on campus comes as several PG facilities in the vicinity remain closed or students hesitate to return following the collapse.

With rescue operations and investigations continuing, the college’s decision to keep the campus closed on September 7 is aimed at addressing immediate safety concerns among students living in and around Satya Niketan.