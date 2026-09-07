'Purely Made, Amazing Experience': Varun Dhawan Reviews Hanuman Ansh, Urges Fans To Watch Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic In Theatres |

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan lauded Shobhinaw Satyaa's performance in "Hanuman Ansh" and urged fans and followers to watch the film.

The film is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and features Shobhinaw Satya alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas, among others.

Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram story on Monday as he lauded the film. "Just go to the theatre and watch 'Hanuman Ansh'. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I recommend this film to everyone. No one had told me to make this video, neither had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this," he said.

"I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it’s something divine. You go and experience it," he added.

The film follows a grieving young Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother.

As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

It has earned over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

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