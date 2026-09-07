After Delhi's Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse, Safety Lapses Found At 2 More Hostels Run By Same Operator

Delhi's Satya Niketan PG Building | ANI

New Delhi: Following Sunday’s collapse of a five-storey building housing a paying guest facility in Delhi’s Shanti Niketan, several apparent safety lapses have emerged at two nearby hostels run by the same company.

The facilities reportedly have extremely narrow access passages, locked iron gates and electrical wires hanging precariously around the premises, among other lapses according to a ground report by India Today.

Both properties are run by Hostel Daze, which operates several other facilities in the area. The two hostels are located close to the building that collapsed, killing six people and leaving several others trapped beneath the debris.

One Hostel Daze property is situated around 70-80 metres from the collapse site. Visuals from inside the hostel appear to show a single passage being used for both entry and exit.

The passage is reportedly only around two feet wide, while the exit is secured by an iron gate that is also closed. The extremely narrow access route raises concerns over how quickly occupants could evacuate in an emergency, especially if a large number of people were forced to exit at the same time.

Safety concerns are not limited to the property itself. Several electrical wires can be seen hanging near the hostel.

Another Hostel Daze property is situated around 100 metres from the collapse site. The hostel is also housed in a five-storey building.

Concerns have also been raised over the electrical infrastructure around this property. Electricity meters are installed outside the building, while wires near the entry and exit areas appear to be hanging without proper arrangement.

Building height violations reported

Reportedly, buildings exceeding three floors are not permitted in the area. Despite this, most buildings being operated there are reportedly four to five storeys high.

MCD orders immediate sealing

Notably, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions exceeding four floors in the aftermath of the collapse of the building.

Meanwhile, At least six people have died and 12 others have been rescued from the debris.