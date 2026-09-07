Fact Check: Viral Video Showing People Fleeing As Delhi PG Building Collapses Is AI-Generated

New Delhi: At least six people have died and 12 others have been rescued from the debris of a five-storey building that collapsed in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan, according to Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Rescue operations are underway as teams continue to search the rubble for survivors.

Visuals from the site, including footage capturing the building’s collapse, have since surfaced on social media and are being widely shared. However, amid the genuine visuals, an AI-generated video showing the incident in a far more dramatic manner has also gone viral.

The video appears to show the building suddenly collapsing like a house of cards, while people can be seen running in panic to save their lives. Although the post clearly identifies the footage as an “AI-generated reconstruction” and the account identifies itself as an AI creator, the clip has nevertheless left many social media users wondering whether it is real footage of the Satya Niketan collapse.

CCTV Footage

CCTV footage has surfaced on social media capturing the exact moment when a five-storey PG building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan suddenly collapsed within seconds, sending a massive cloud of dust and debris across the street.

The footage shows people, including a shopkeeper sitting outside his shop, making a desperate escape as the structure comes crashing down.

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The collapse took place around 1:30 pm on Sunday while repair work was reportedly underway on the ground floor of the building, which housed a boys’ paying guest accommodation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is currently at the site of the building collapse.

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Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also accompanied the CM.

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"It is suspected that there might be an unidentified laborer (inside the debris), but nothing can be confirmed until the situation is clear... The strictest possible action will definitely be taken; cases will even be registered. No one will be spared," Sirsa said.