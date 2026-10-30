FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Alarms Bengal, Assam, Binance Halts Withdrawals'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Triggers Flash Flood Alerts In West Bengal, Assam
A glacial lake outburst flood at Bhutan's Shintaphu Lake has triggered flash flood alerts in parts of West Bengal and Assam. (Read more...)
2. Binance Halts Withdrawals After $6.3 Billion Hack, The Biggest In Crypto History
Binance suspended deposits and withdrawals after a major security breach estimated to have caused $6.3 billion in losses, potentially the largest crypto hack on record. (Read more...)
3. Delhi Traders Urge Sonia Gandhi To Postpone Nov 1 Rally, Cite Rs 12,000 Crore Business Risk
The traders' body cited traffic congestion, parking shortages and disruptions to the movement of goods, suggesting November 10-11 or Burari Ground as alternatives. (Read more...)
4. Rahul Gandhi Backs IDBI Bank Employees, Questions Sale To Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has backed IDBI Bank employees opposing the bank's disinvestment, questioning the government's decision to sell a 60.72% stake to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for around Rs 53,000 crore. (Read more...)
5. 'Focus On Cartooning & Photography, Leave Politics To Me': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Tells Uddhav, Raj Thackeray
At the launch of 'Hasya Rekha' in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis suggested Uddhav and Raj Thackeray focus on photography and cartooning, leaving politics to him. (Read more...)
6. 'You Look Like Hell': Donald Trump Body-Shames Journalist After Question On Health, Skipped Campaign Rallies
US President Donald Trump insulted a journalist who questioned whether his health prompted the cancellation of scheduled campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa. Trump called the question 'sick' and told the reporter, 'You look like hell.' (Read more...)
7. India Lifts 49.6 Crore People Out Of Poverty, Extreme Poverty Falls From 27.1% To 2.6% Says World Bank
India lifted 49.6 crore people out of extreme poverty between 2011 and 2023, with the poverty rate falling from 27.1% to 2.6%, according to the World Bank. (Read more...)
8. Big Coaching Shake-Up At Mumbai Indians! Robin Uthappa Returns To MI As Batting Coach After Kieron Pollard's Promotion
A member of India's victorious squad at the inaugural men's T20 World Cup in 2007, the 40-year-old Uthappa had played for MI in the inaugural season of the league. (Read more...)
9. 'Yeh Raha Mera King': Female Fan's Adorable Reaction With Virat Kohli's Childhood Picture Grabs Eyeballs As Indian Superstar Arrives In New Zealand | Video
Holding a childhood photograph of the Indian batting superstar, she excitedly pointed towards Kohli while recording his arrival and said, "Yeh Raha Mera King." (Read more...)
10. Did Kangana Ranaut Perform Karwa Chauth Rituals For PM Modi At Jodhpur Temple? Here's The Truth Behind VIRAL Video
An old video of Kangana Ranaut has resurfaced with claims that she performed Karwa Chauth rituals for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29. (Read more...)