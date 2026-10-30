FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Alarms Bengal, Assam, Binance Halts Withdrawals'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Triggers Flash Flood Alerts In West Bengal, Assam

A glacial lake outburst flood at Bhutan's Shintaphu Lake has triggered flash flood alerts in parts of West Bengal and Assam. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Alipurduar, West Bengal: On the preparedness for the effect of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan, SP Amit Kumar Shaw said, "First of all, I would like to tell the residents of the district that there is absolutely no need to panic. The situation is currently under control. We are in constant touch with the authorities in Bhutan. Our police team, the District Magistrate (DM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) with their respective teams, along with all relevant agencies and stakeholders are working together in close coordination. Our SDRF team is present, and an NDRF team is also on its way. A Civil Defence team is also deployed. We have already moved approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people into shelters, utilizing school buildings as relief centers. Additionally, more than 6,000 people have been relocated to safe areas...based on the current flow of water—and the latest information we have received—the intensity has decreased slightly, but we remain on high alert...the police, the DM’s office, and the BDO’s office have made arrangements for dry food and drinking water. We have also ensured that other necessities, such as toilet facilities, are provided. We will wait to see what the situation looks like in two hours. We are fully prepared and ready to handle any emergency that may arise. A red alert is currently in effect for the Sankosh river system...over the next few hours, we expect to see water flowing through the Sankosh River, likely accompanied by dead fish, as well as large pieces of wood and concrete debris..." — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026

2. Binance Halts Withdrawals After $6.3 Billion Hack, The Biggest In Crypto History

Binance suspended deposits and withdrawals after a major security breach estimated to have caused $6.3 billion in losses, potentially the largest crypto hack on record. (Read more...)

3. Delhi Traders Urge Sonia Gandhi To Postpone Nov 1 Rally, Cite Rs 12,000 Crore Business Risk

The traders' body cited traffic congestion, parking shortages and disruptions to the movement of goods, suggesting November 10-11 or Burari Ground as alternatives. (Read more...)

4. Rahul Gandhi Backs IDBI Bank Employees, Questions Sale To Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has backed IDBI Bank employees opposing the bank's disinvestment, questioning the government's decision to sell a 60.72% stake to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for around Rs 53,000 crore. (Read more...)

कांग्रेस के समय में IDBI बना - देश का उद्योग खड़ा करने के लिए।मोदी के समय में पहले बोली देखी गई, फिर दाम तय हुआ।कांग्रेस के time पे बैंक बनते थे। मोदी के time में बिकते हैं।मैं IDBI बैंक के कर्मचारियों के साथ खड़ा हूँ। https://t.co/uLT7mWTYyr — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 30, 2026

5. 'Focus On Cartooning & Photography, Leave Politics To Me': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Tells Uddhav, Raj Thackeray

At the launch of 'Hasya Rekha' in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis suggested Uddhav and Raj Thackeray focus on photography and cartooning, leaving politics to him. (Read more...)

6. 'You Look Like Hell': Donald Trump Body-Shames Journalist After Question On Health, Skipped Campaign Rallies

US President Donald Trump insulted a journalist who questioned whether his health prompted the cancellation of scheduled campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa. Trump called the question 'sick' and told the reporter, 'You look like hell.' (Read more...)

.@POTUS absolutely DESTROYS Fake News @jacobbogage:"You are a SICK guy! Reuters is terrible, by the way. Look at this guy — he's way out of shape... You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell." 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ln0k71AEWt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 29, 2026

7. India Lifts 49.6 Crore People Out Of Poverty, Extreme Poverty Falls From 27.1% To 2.6% Says World Bank

India lifted 49.6 crore people out of extreme poverty between 2011 and 2023, with the poverty rate falling from 27.1% to 2.6%, according to the World Bank. (Read more...)

8. Big Coaching Shake-Up At Mumbai Indians! Robin Uthappa Returns To MI As Batting Coach After Kieron Pollard's Promotion

A member of India's victorious squad at the inaugural men's T20 World Cup in 2007, the 40-year-old Uthappa had played for MI in the inaugural season of the league. (Read more...)

From being part of our very first season to returning with a wealth of experience! Robbie brings a sharp understanding of the game, great communication, and the clarity to guide youngsters! 💪Welcome back to the Paltan, Robin! आपला new Batting Coach. 💙 https://t.co/OrIsO6dqgi — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 30, 2026

9. 'Yeh Raha Mera King': Female Fan's Adorable Reaction With Virat Kohli's Childhood Picture Grabs Eyeballs As Indian Superstar Arrives In New Zealand | Video

Holding a childhood photograph of the Indian batting superstar, she excitedly pointed towards Kohli while recording his arrival and said, "Yeh Raha Mera King." (Read more...)

10. Did Kangana Ranaut Perform Karwa Chauth Rituals For PM Modi At Jodhpur Temple? Here's The Truth Behind VIRAL Video

An old video of Kangana Ranaut has resurfaced with claims that she performed Karwa Chauth rituals for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29. (Read more...)