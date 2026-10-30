Did Kangana Ranaut Perform Karwa Chauth Rituals For PM Modi At Jodhpur Temple? Here's The Truth Behind VIRAL Video

Kangana Ranaut Performed Karwa Chauth Rituals For PM Modi? | Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's old video has gone viral on social media, with claims that she performed special prayers and rituals for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Karwa Chauth on Thursday, October 29. The viral clip allegedly shows Kangana offering prayers for the Prime Minister's long life, good health and well-being.

Kangana Ranaut Performed Karwa Chauth Rituals For PM Modi?

However, these claims are misleading. The video is not from Karwa Chauth 2026 but dates back to June 2026, when Kangana visited Shree Chamunda Mata Temple and Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

कंगना रनौत ने पीएम मोदी की लंबी उम्र के लिए की पूजा-अर्चना, तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल... . . . #KanganaRanaut #PMModiji #NarendraModi #KanganaRanautNews #PujaArchana #CelebrityNews #viralphotochallenge #SocialMediaViral #trendingnews #reelsviralシ #explorepage #fypageシ https://t.co/2S0I2oreuH — SR Samachar (@srsamacharin) October 29, 2026

The Real Truth Behind Kangana Ranaut's Video

During her temple visit, the actress offered prayers and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 4,400 days in office, marking his milestone as India's longest-serving Prime Minister in terms of consecutive tenure. The footage from that visit is now being circulated with a misleading context, falsely linking it to the Karwa Chauth celebrations.

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The actress had shared a video from her temple visit on her Instagram handle on June 11. In the caption, Kangana mentioned that she had prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good health, strength and long life.

She had written, "I prayed to God to bless him with excellent health, immense strength and a long life, so that the coming decade under his leadership also becomes a decade of development, prosperity, security and pride for India."

Therefore, the viral video does not show Kangana performing Karwa Chauth rituals for PM Modi on October 29. Instead, it is an old clip from her June 2026 temple visit.

As of now, Kangana Ranaut has not reacted to the viral video or the misleading claims circulating on social media.