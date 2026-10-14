'Brutal Reality Of Our Nation': Kangana Ranaut REACTS As Bittu Tabahi Finds MP's Ajnar River Littered Again After 8 Months Of Cleaning

Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted to a heartbreaking video shared by environmental volunteer Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, showing the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district once again filled with plastic bags and garbage, despite his eight months of hard work to clean it.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts As Ajnar River Fills With Garbage Again

Reacting to the video, Kangana took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 14, and wrote, "This is so sad but also the brutal reality of our nation, people cry about rights all day but never think about their duties."

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Bittu Tabahi Shares 'Heartbreaking' Update Of Ajnar River

"I never imagined that eight months of my hard work would go to waste like this," Bittu wrote as the caption of the video shared on Instagram. He also asked social media users for suggestions on how to remove the garbage from the Ajnar River more efficiently.

Despite the disappointment, Choudhary has returned to the river to resume the cleanup, highlighting the ongoing challenge of maintaining public spaces when people continue to dump waste.

Kangana Ranaut Work Front

Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which hit theatres on June 12, has not been performing well at the box office despite its strong storyline. The film was based on the true story of hospital workers at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008 and highlights their courage, resilience and selflessness during the tragic incident.

Next, Kangana has Queen 2 in her pipeline, a sequel to the 2013 cult hit Queen. She will also reunite with R. Madhavan for an upcoming thriller.