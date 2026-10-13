'AI Crimes Already Started': Kangana Ranaut Strongly REACTS To Robot Allegedly Groping 16-Year-Old Girl In Germany

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Robot Allegedly Groping Teen Girl | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to an incident in which a 16-year-old girl was allegedly groped by a robot outside a fast-food restaurant in Cologne, Germany. The incident was reportedly filmed and livestreamed on social media. The actress raised concerns about AI-enabled crimes and warned of the potential risks to vulnerable people.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Robot Allegedly Groping Teen Girl

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote on Tuesday, "We are not even fully there yet and Al crimes already started, most of the crimes don't take place because criminals are scared for themselves or lack the potential to actually carry it out but imagine when that's not even an obstacle anymore, what would be the world be like? Especially for vulnerable people?"

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Photo Via Instagram

All About The Incident

A Cologne Police spokesman said, "The device allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl's buttocks and made thrusting motions against her."

The robot's 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old companion filmed the encounter and streamed it live on social media. Police seized the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects after the owner, who is from Wegberg, placed the device inside a vehicle before police arrived.

The incident took place around 11.45 pm on Sunday on Hohenzollernring, where the girl was standing outside a fast-food restaurant with her friends when a red-and-gold robot, measuring around 1.2 metres in height, allegedly approached her from behind. The encounter was reportedly filmed and livestreamed on social media.

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Investigators are also looking into whether the machine was deliberately manipulated to harass the girl.

Kangana Ranaut Work Front

The actress has Queen 2 and an untitled thriller starring R. Madhavan in her pipeline.