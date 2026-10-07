'An Inspiring Journey...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi As He Completes 25 Years As Head Of An Elected Government

On October 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years as the head of an elected government, starting from his swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to pen a special message for PM Modi, and she also revealed what the Prime Minister said while addressing them during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha.

Kangana attended the event at Dhalpur Maidan in Kullu and tweeted, "It was an opportunity to listen to the inspiring address of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji while joining the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ organized at the historic Dhalpur Maidan in Kullu, along with the esteemed Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Shri Jairam Thakur Ji."

कुल्लू के ऐतिहासिक ढालपुर मैदान में आयोजित ‘विकसित भारत संकल्प सभा’ में माननीय नेता प्रतिपक्ष एवं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री जयराम ठाकुर जी के साथ शामिल होकर आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के प्रेरणादायी संबोधन को सुनने का अवसर मिला। प्रधानमंत्री जी के सार्वजनिक जीवन के 25 वर्षों की सेवा यात्रा केवल एक उपलब्धि नहीं, बल्कि राष्ट्रसेवा, जनभागीदारी और निरंतर समर्पण की प्रेरणादायी यात्रा है। आज उनके संबोधन के माध्यम से विकसित भारत @2047 के संकल्प को और करीब से समझने का अवसर मिला। आत्मनिर्भर भारत, युवा शक्ति, महिला सशक्तिकरण, ‘वोकल फॉर लोकल’ और समाज के अंतिम व्यक्ति तक विकास की पहुंच—ये संकल्प भारत के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की मजबूत नींव हैं। प्रधानमंत्री जी का यह आह्वान कि राष्ट्र निर्माण की जिम्मेदारी हम सभी की है, निश्चित रूप से हर नागरिक को अपने कर्तव्यों के प्रति और अधिक संकल्पित करता है। आइए, सेवा और समर्पण की भावना के साथ विकसित भारत के इस विराट संकल्प में अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करें। एक संकल्प — विकसित भारत। 🇮🇳 #25YearsOfSeva #ViksitBharat2047 #SevaSankalpAbhiyan #Kullu #Dhalpur — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 7, 2026

Kangana Ranaut Calls PM Modi's Journey Inspiring

The actress further praised PM Modi's journey and called it 'inspiring'. She wrote, "The 25-year service journey of Prime Minister Ji’s public life is not merely an achievement, but an inspiring journey of national service, public participation, and unwavering dedication."

In her tweet, she further wrote about the speech that PM Modi gave during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha.

Smriti Irani Attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha

Not just Kangana, many BJP party members attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha at different locations. Actress and BJP's National General Secretary, Smriti Irani, also attended the event in Gurugram, Haryana.

Even Smriti praised PM Modi's journey and wrote, "In this journey of two and a half decades, Prime Minister ji has dedicated himself to the service of the nation with the motto of ‘Nation First’ and public welfare. Advancing this resolve of service, his journey toward building a developed India is an inspiration for all of us."

देश के माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @NarendraModi जी के 25 वर्षों की जनसेवा की यशस्वी यात्रा के अवसर पर आज गुरुग्राम, हरियाणा में आयोजित ‘विकसित भारत संकल्प सभा’ एवं 'सेवा संकल्प ज्योति यात्रा’ में माननीय गृहमंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में सहभागिता की। इस अवसर पर बड़ी संख्या में सम्मानित नागरिकों, पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों एवं कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी का संबोधन सुना। ढाई दशकों की इस यात्रा में प्रधानमंत्री जी ने ‘राष्ट्र प्रथम’ और जनकल्याण के ध्येय के साथ स्वयं को देशसेवा के लिए समर्पित किया है। सेवा के इस संकल्प को आगे बढ़ाते हुए विकसित भारत के निर्माण की दिशा में उनकी यात्रा हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणादायी है। इस अवसर पर प्रदेश के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @NayabSainiBJP जी, राष्ट्रीय मंत्री एवं प्रदेश के सह-प्रभारी श्री @MpDrBholaSingh जी, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्रीमती @bjparchanagupta जी भी उपस्थित रहे। #25YearsOfSeva — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 7, 2026

Kangana Ranaut Movies

Meanwhile, Kangana currently has two films lined up, Queen Forever and an untitled psychological thriller directed by A.L. Vijay, which also stars R Madhavan in the lead role.