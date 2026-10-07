'An Inspiring Journey...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi As He Completes 25 Years As Head Of An Elected Government

On October 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years as the head of an elected government, starting from his swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to pen a special message for PM Modi, and she also revealed what the Prime Minister said while addressing them during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha.
Kangana attended the event at Dhalpur Maidan in Kullu and tweeted, "It was an opportunity to listen to the inspiring address of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji while joining the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ organized at the historic Dhalpur Maidan in Kullu, along with the esteemed Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Shri Jairam Thakur Ji."
Kangana Ranaut Calls PM Modi's Journey Inspiring
The actress further praised PM Modi's journey and called it 'inspiring'. She wrote, "The 25-year service journey of Prime Minister Ji’s public life is not merely an achievement, but an inspiring journey of national service, public participation, and unwavering dedication."
In her tweet, she further wrote about the speech that PM Modi gave during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha.
Smriti Irani Attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha
Not just Kangana, many BJP party members attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha at different locations. Actress and BJP's National General Secretary, Smriti Irani, also attended the event in Gurugram, Haryana.
Even Smriti praised PM Modi's journey and wrote, "In this journey of two and a half decades, Prime Minister ji has dedicated himself to the service of the nation with the motto of ‘Nation First’ and public welfare. Advancing this resolve of service, his journey toward building a developed India is an inspiration for all of us."
Kangana Ranaut Movies
Meanwhile, Kangana currently has two films lined up, Queen Forever and an untitled psychological thriller directed by A.L. Vijay, which also stars R Madhavan in the lead role.