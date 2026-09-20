'People Expect Us To Remain Poor': Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Trolls Targeting Maithili Thakur For Owning ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce

Kangana Ranaut Questions Maithili Thakur’s Rolls-Royce Trolling | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the trolling surrounding Bihar MLA and singer Maithili Thakur after she arrived at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in a luxury Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Thakur was seen travelling in a blue, chauffeur-driven Cullinan during her visit to the famous Ganpati pandal, and visuals of her arrival quickly went viral on social media.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is among the world’s most expensive luxury SUVs. Its ex-showroom price in India is around Rs 10.50 crore. Amid the online criticism, Kangana came out in support of the young MLA. Taking to Instagram Stories, she questioned why politicians who work for the public should be expected to live without enjoying their personal success.

Kangana Ranaut Questions Maithili Thakur’s Rolls-Royce Trolling

“Why can't we also live well?” Kangana wrote, adding that politicians may be committed to public service while still having their own careers, lives and popularity.

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'People Expect Us To Remain Poor'

She further argued that expecting public figures to “remain poor and lifeless” simply because they are involved in politics is irrational.

As of now, Maithili Thakur has not publicly reacted to the trolling over the luxury car or responded to Kangana Ranaut’s support.

Kangana Ranaut Work Front

Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which hit theatres on June 12, has not been performing well at the box office despite its strong storyline. The film was based on the true story of hospital workers at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008 and highlights their courage, resilience and selflessness during the tragic incident.

Next, Kangana has Queen 2 in her pipeline, a sequel to the 2013 cult hit Queen. She will also reunite with R. Madhavan for an upcoming thriller.