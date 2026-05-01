'Desperate PR Stunts...': Maithili Thakur Stronly Reacts To Fake Statements In Her Name About PM Modi, Misuse Of Her Photos

Maithili Thakur reacts to fake Modi remarks viral online | Photo Via Instagram

BJP MLA and folk singer Maithili Thakur strongly reacted to fake statements about PM Narendra Modi being circulated in her name on social media, alleging that her photo was being misused to spread the posts. One viral claim falsely alleged that she said Mahatma Gandhi used to play with Modi in his lap.

Another fake quote claimed she said, "Mother used to tell me that when you were in my womb, voices came from my stomach saying 'Modi, Modi, Modi.' That is why today I am in the BJP. Modi ji is God." However, there is no record of Maithili Thakur making these statements.

Maithili Thakur Reacts To Fake PM Modi Remarks Viral Online

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), the 25-year-old singer wrote, "It’s deeply disappointing to see such desperate PR stunts being used to defame me. Stop posting fake statements in my name and misusing my photos, how low are you willing to go? I didn’t want to react but enough is enough."

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who Is Maithili Thakur?

Maithili is a popular playback singer trained in Indian classical and folk music. She was born in Benipatti, Madhubani district, Bihar, to Ramesh Thakur and Bharti Thakur, both Maithil musicians and music teachers based in Delhi. Reportedly homeschooled until Class 5, she later joined an MCD school at around 12 or 13.

Maithili, along with her brothers Rishav Thakur and Ayachi Thakur, received training at a young age from their grandfather and father in Maithili folk music, Hindustani classical music, harmonium, and tabla.

She also received the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2021 from Sangeet Natak Akademi for her contributions to Bihar's folk music.

After staying away for several years, she returned in 2024 with Kisi Roz from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Jimmy Shergill. The track was composed by M. M. Keeravani.

She was also the first runner-up on Rising Star in 2017