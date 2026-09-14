Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Rakhi Sawant After Vulgar PM Modi Remark: 'All Your Favours Combined Never Got You Even Sweeper's Job'

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Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has fired back at Rakhi Sawant over the latter’s vulgar remarks about her and Smriti Irani during a recent podcast. Rakhi had said that she could "also give" PM Modi what Kangana Ranaut and Smriti Irani had given him. Kangana did not hold back in her response, stating that "unsuccessful" and bitter people are quick to "character lynch a successful woman" to justify their failures, jealousy, envy and ego.

Kangana Ranaut Fires Back At Rakhi Sawant

Sharing her reaction, Kangana wrote, "Not just her but most unsuccessful and bitter people are quick to character lynch a successful women to satisfy and justify their jealousy/envy, failures and ego but high time we stop being vulnerable to such frequent, intensional attacks and public character-assassination."

She further urged women not to feel humiliated or hurt by such remarks and said they should stop over-explaining themselves. Kangana then took a direct swipe at Rakhi, writing, "So yes my loves!! Even you are ready to do everything for success but guess what!! unfortunately no one needs anything from you."

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Kangana continued, “Remember all your favours combined never got you even a sweeper's job, even that needs some quality and talent,” before adding, “So be rest assured favours or no favours you aren't going anywhere, so sit down watch my reels and keep crying.”

What Did Rakhi Sawant Say?

The controversy stems from Rakhi Sawant’s appearance on the podcast MK Talks. During the conversation, Rakhi made a remark involving PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut and Smriti Irani.

Rakhi said, “Why is Modi ji looking here and there? What will he get from Kangana apart from bones? Modi ji, what have these Smriti, Kangana and all these women given you that you made them ministers? So whatever they gave you, I can also give you.”

Rakhi Sawant made derogatory remarks about PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut and Smriti Irani.



It is shameful for a woman to speak about another woman is such a manner. pic.twitter.com/qlWIx0IO5I — Prince (@iprince_4) September 13, 2026

When the host asked Rakhi what she meant, she responded, “What? Love! Big respect!” while making gestures that the host noted could be interpreted differently.

The host then pointed out the possible interpretation of her statement. Rakhi maintained that she was referring to “respect” and said, “These people gave respect; I will also give you respect, Modi ji.”

The conversation continued with the host mentioning Kangana and Smriti Irani, following which Rakhi said, “I thought Modi ji was a simple and straightforward saint.”