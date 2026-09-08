Video: Kangana Ranaut Supports Trisha Krishnan Amid Vijay Controversy, Says 'It Is Always The Woman Who Is Targeted'

Kangana Ranaut Supports Trisha Krishnan Amid Vijay Controversy | Photos via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut voiced her support for Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her and actor-politician Vijay. Without naming Trisha directly, Kangana criticised the way women are often subjected to abuse and character attacks when controversies involving personal relationships become public. Her comments came shortly after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay warned against making double-meaning remarks about women, saying such comments could lead to legal consequences.

Kangana made the remarks while speaking to reporters after chairing a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Kullu.

What Kangana Ranaut said

Referring to the controversy in Tamil Nadu, Kangana reportedly said women are often the ones who bear the brunt of public criticism even when a relationship involves two people.

#WATCH | Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "We all know that this is not limited to India; it exists across the world. Whether a woman is working, successful, a leader, or in a position of power or authority, she is always brought down by attacking her… pic.twitter.com/9ExFpvlXJD — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

“You have seen what happened in Tamil Nadu, where a very respected artist and actress was involved in a matter where the relationship was between both parties. However, when it comes to abuses and character assassination, it is always the woman who is targeted," Kangana said, without directly mentioning Trisha.

She further pointed out that the issue extends beyond the entertainment industry and India, arguing that successful women in public-facing positions are frequently targeted in attempts to undermine them.

“We all know that this is not restricted to India alone and is prevalent worldwide that character of working women, successful women, actors, politicians, women at the position of power and authority is targeted to bring her down," the actress added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Trisha

Kangana's comments come weeks after Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin faced backlash over a remark that was interpreted as a reference to Trisha during a political gathering.

The controversy erupted during a DMK protest in Thanjavur over the Cauvery water dispute and Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu project. While addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi was criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay when members of the crowd reportedly began chanting Trisha's name.

Udhayanidhi responded with a remark in Tamil that roughly translates to: "Wherever water comes, whether it comes or not, water should come there." He later clarified that his comment was about the Cauvery water issue.

The remark nevertheless triggered a political dispute. Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), accused Udhayanidhi of making an offensive and objectifying comment about a woman in a public forum.

The controversy later escalated into legal action, with Udhayanidhi being arrested from his Chennai residence on August 4 after a case was filed in connection with his speech. He was subsequently granted bail.