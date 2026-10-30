Big Coaching Shake-Up At Mumbai Indians! Robin Uthappa Returns To MI As Batting Coach After Kieron Pollard's Promotion

Robin Uthappa Returns To MI As Batting Coach | Image: X

Former India batter Robin Uthappa was on Friday appointed the batting coach of Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season.

A member of India's victorious squad at the inaugural men's T20 World Cup in 2007, the 40-year-old Uthappa had played for MI in the inaugural season of the league.

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"From being part of our very first season to returning with a wealth of experience! Robbie brings a sharp understanding of the game, great communication, and the clarity to guide youngsters! Welcome back to the Paltan, Robin," MI posted on its X account.

Mumbai Indians on Thursday parted ways with bowling coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey, as well as fielding coach Carl Hopkinson. The franchise promoted its batting coach Kieron Pollard as head coach last week, replacing the long-serving Mahela Jayawardene in an overhaul of the support staff.

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