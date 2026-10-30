Delhi Traders Urge Sonia Gandhi To Postpone Nov 1 Rally, Cite ₹12,000 Crore Business Risk

Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi | X

New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), an apex organisation representing traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi, on Friday urged Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to postpone the party's proposed mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 until after Diwali, warning that the event could severely disrupt business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore across 20 major markets in the national capital.

The CTI has written to Sonia Gandhi, requesting that the proposed rally, which is expected to draw around 10 lakh people, be rescheduled to November 10-11 or later.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the traders were not opposed to the rally but were concerned about its timing, as it coincides with the peak festive shopping and business season.

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“We are not opposing the rally. We are humbly appealing to save our livelihoods during the peak Diwali season. Dhanteras falls on November 6 and Diwali on November 8. November 1 is one of the busiest days for preparations. If 10 lakh people and 15,000-20,000 vehicles arrive in central Delhi on that day, business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore across 20 historic markets will come to a standstill,” Goyal said.

In its letter, the CTI has highlighted four major concerns, including inadequate parking facilities, traffic congestion, disruption to the movement of goods and the impact on wholesale and retail trade.

On parking arrangements, the organisation said Ramlila Maidan did not have sufficient space to accommodate even 200 large buses. It raised concerns over where the estimated 15,000-20,000 buses, cars and other vehicles bringing rally participants would be parked.

According to the CTI, vehicles could occupy major roads, including Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ajmeri Gate and Chandni Chowk Road, as well as surrounding areas.

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The CTI also pointed out that around 20 major wholesale and retail markets are located within a five-km radius of Ramlila Maidan. These markets include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazaar, Janpath, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmere Gate, Naya Bazaar, Lajpat Rai Market, Chawri Bazaar, Kinari Bazaar, Dariba Kalan, Ballimaran, Fatehpuri, Tilak Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Jama Masjid, Nabi Karim, Gaffar Market, Ajmeri Gate-Paharganj and Daryaganj.

The organisation said these markets collectively conduct daily business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore and supply goods to different parts of the country.

According to the CTI, around 5,000 trucks and tempos bring goods to these markets every day from 56 industrial areas, including Narela, Bawana, Okhla, Mayapuri, Mundka, Udyog Nagar and Mangolpuri. Additionally, nearly 3,000 trucks transport goods daily from these markets to 25 cities across the National Capital Region, including Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Sonipat and Panipat, as well as to other states.

The traders' body warned that disruptions could begin as early as October 31, when buses and other vehicles carrying rally participants may start arriving at Delhi's borders, including Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Badarpur.

The CTI said transporters had already been expressing reluctance to send vehicles to the affected areas from October 31, potentially disrupting the supply of goods even before the rally.

Citing an earlier instance, the organisation said that a gathering of around 5,000-7,000 people at Jantar Mantar on October 10 had resulted in traffic congestion in central Delhi for nearly eight hours. It expressed concern over the possible impact of a gathering expected to be nearly 10 lakh people.

The CTI has put forward two demands to Sonia Gandhi. First, it has requested that the November 1 rally be postponed until November 10-11 or later, allowing traders to complete their Dhanteras and Diwali business without disruption. Alternatively, if the rally cannot be postponed, the organisation has suggested shifting the venue from Ramlila Maidan to Burari Ground, which it said has parking capacity for around 15,000 vehicles.

Goyal said the traders had earlier written three letters to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, appealing for the rally to be rescheduled, but their request had not been accepted.

“These 20 markets are not just markets; they are the heartbeat of Delhi. Business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore takes place here every day, and Dhanteras is on November 6. Traders are worried that if central Delhi faces a lockdown-like traffic jam on October 31 and November 1, how will their festive goods reach the markets and be transported from there?” he said.

The CTI said its appeal was aimed at ensuring that the proposed political event did not affect the movement of goods, business activity and festive preparations in some of Delhi's busiest commercial areas.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)