'You Look Like Hell': Donald Trump Body-Shames Journalist After Question On Health, Skipped Campaign Rallies | X/@RapidResponse47

US President Donald Trump launched a personal attack on a journalist during a tense exchange on Thursday after being questioned about his health and his decision to cancel planned campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa. Trump mocked the reporter’s physical appearance, telling him he looked 'like hell' and asking him to 'put yourself in shape'.

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The confrontation began when the Reuters journalist asked Trump whether his decision not to travel to Kansas was linked to him feeling unwell after weeks of campaigning across the country. Trump reacted angrily, calling the question 'sick' before asking which news organisation the reporter represented. When told he was from Reuters, Trump remarked, “Reuters is terrible, by the way.”

Trump Shames Reporter Over Physical Appearance

The journalist attempted to clarify that he was merely asking about the President’s well-being. However, Trump turned the exchange towards the reporter’s appearance, briefly mimicking him before saying, “Look at this guy. He's way out of shape.”

When the journalist pressed him again about his health, Trump insisted that he was feeling perfectly fine. “I've been following me for two weeks. I feel perfect,” he said, before launching another personal attack on the reporter. “You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell,” Trump remarked.

Trump Cancels Kansas, Iowa Campaign Rallies

The exchange came amid Trump's decision to cancel planned weekend campaign appearances in Kansas and Iowa, where Republicans are facing competitive races ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

The rallies were scheduled to take place in Salina, Kansas, on Saturday and Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday. Trump told reporters that he did not “feel like I have to go to Kansas”, while expressing confidence about Republican Senator Roger Marshall's prospects in the state. The Republican National Committee subsequently announced that the Iowa rally had also been called off.

Instead of appearing in person, Trump's campaign funding group, MAGA Inc, plans to organise tele-rallies featuring the President across at least 19 states, including Kansas and Iowa, before Election Day.

25 Rallies Held This Month So Far By Trump

Since October 1, Trump has held 25 rallies across 19 states as he campaigns to strengthen Republican candidates. The midterm elections will determine whether Republicans retain their narrow control of both the US Senate and the House of Representatives.

Despite cancelling the two appearances, Trump is expected to travel to Florida on Friday for another campaign event. The President has previously acknowledged the physical demands of his campaign schedule. Speaking at a rally in Mississippi on Monday, he said, “God didn't make your vocal cords to do a rally every day.”