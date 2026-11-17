Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Uttarakhand Bus Accident: 8 Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Plunges 100 Metres Into Gorge On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway | VIDEO

The accident occurred around 5:30 am near Gular Bazaar in the Muni Ki Reti area. The bus was travelling from Haridwar towards Joshimath when it broke through a bridge railing. (Read more...)

2. Mumbai Shocker: 53-Year-Old Passenger Hit By Knife Thrown During Fight Inside Moving Virar-Churchgate Fast Local

The passenger, Suresh Sharma, was accidentally hit by a knife inside a moving Virar–Churchgate fast local near Andheri on November 15. The incident occurred when a man allegedly threw a knife at another person following an argument, but it struck Sharma instead. (Read more...)

3. Prince William Takes An E-Rickshaw Ride With Kate Middleton In Mumbai As Royal Couple Meet Earthshot Prize Finalists - VIDEO

The Prince and Princess of Wales met the innovators whose environmental solutions have been shortlisted for this year's prestigious prize against the backdrop of Mumbai's waterfront skyline. (Read more...)

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4. Balasaheb Thackeray’s 14th Death Anniversary: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh, Supriya Sule Pay Tributes To Shiv Sena Founder

Fadnavis shared a tribute describing Thackeray as a towering political figure whose leadership, views and association with Maharashtra left a lasting mark on the state's political and social landscape. (Read more...)

5. Nifty Bank Hits Record 62,324; Here's What Fuelled The Rally Past 62,000

The milestone capped a sharp turnaround for the index, which had fallen to 49,954 on April 2. That decline took it nearly 20 percent below its February peak. Tuesday’s record put the index nearly 25 percent above its April low. (Read more...)