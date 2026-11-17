At least eight people were killed and around 20 others injured after a passenger bus plunged nearly 100 metres into a gorge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district early Tuesday, November 17.

The accident occurred around 5:30 am near Gular Bazaar in the Muni Ki Reti area. The bus, operated by Vishwanath Sewa, was reportedly carrying around 34 passengers when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to break through the roadside railing and fall into a stream below.

Bus Was Travelling From Haridwar To Joshimath

According to initial reports, the bus had departed from Haridwar around 3:30 am and was travelling towards Joshimath, with passengers reportedly headed for Karnaprayag and Badrinath.

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The vehicle plunged into the gorge from the bridge, falling approximately 100 metres. The impact left several passengers dead and others injured.

SDRF, Police Launch Rescue Operation

Following the accident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), deployed from Byasi and Dhalwala, along with local police, rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

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The difficult terrain posed challenges for the teams as they worked to retrieve passengers from the gorge. Additional SDRF personnel were also deployed to assist with the operation.

Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey reached the accident site to oversee the rescue and relief efforts.

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Injured Shifted To Hospitals In Rishikesh

The injured passengers were evacuated from the accident site and transported by ambulances to hospitals in Rishikesh, including AIIMS Rishikesh, for treatment.

Reports said the passengers belonged to several states, including Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Assam, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. Among the injured was reportedly a three-year-old girl from Guwahati.

The death toll, initially reported at six, subsequently increased to eight. Rescue and relief operations continued, while the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established.